Afghanistan vs Kuwait Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st November 2023

Afghanistan will play host to Kuwait at Abdullah Al Dabil Stadium in the AFC World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.

Afghanistan vs Kuwait Preview

Both teams lost their opening matches, leaving them bottom of Group A with zero points. Afghanistan suffered the biggest loss, falling to Qatar 8-1 at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha. The hosts will definitely need a morale booster to overcome that humiliation. The game against Kuwait could make a difference.

The Lions of Khorasan entered the World Cup qualifiers for the first time in 2006 and have participated in all the subsequent editions but without success. They did not qualify for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup. The teams have met only once, in a 2014 friendly match, with Kuwait prevailing 3-2.

The visitors were defeated at home 1-0 by India. It was the second time Kuwait were beaten by the same team at home this year. They hope to return to winning ways thanks to their impressive away form. Kuwait boast three wins in their last five matches on the road and could extend that record in Dammam (Saudi Arabia).

Al-Azraq have been in good shape since the turn of the year, winning six matches out of 10, drawing one and losing three. They are yet to progress beyond round one in the qualifiers. That could be their main goal this time since they did not qualify for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, which could have divided their attention.

Afghanistan vs Kuwait Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Afghanistan have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

Afghanistan have scored four times and conceded 11 goals in their last five matches.

Afghanistan have played 25 World Cup qualifying games, winning six while Kuwait boast 52 wins in 102 matches.

Kuwait have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Afghanistan have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches while Kuwait have won twice and lost three times.

Afghanistan vs Kuwait Prediction

Attacking midfielder Jabar Sharza has been the brightest spot for Afghanistan this year, netting three goals. Omid Popalzay and Farshed Noor are also attacking threats for the side, with one goal each.

Kuwaiti star Shabaib Al-Akhaldi remains unstoppable, with 11 goals scored for the team so far this year.

Kuwait will take confidence from their away record as they head into this meeting.

Prediction: Afghanistan 1-2 Kuwait

Afghanistan vs Kuwait Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Kuwait to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Kuwait to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Afghanistan to score - Yes