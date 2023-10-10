Afghanistan vs Mongolia Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th October 2023

Afghanistan and Mongolia lock horns at the Pamir Stadium in neutral Dushanbe in Tajikistan on Thursday for the first leg of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying first-round tie.

Due to the unfavorable and volatile political situation back home, Afghanistan have played their 'home' games in neighboring countries and will be the 'home team' for this leg of their double-header clash.

Ranked 158th in the world, the Lions of Khorasan have never qualified for a major tournament in the past, but reached the fourth round of the qualifiers for the last two editions of the FIFA World Cup.

Abdullah Al Mutairi's side will be looking to replicate that achievement here by advancing from the first round, although their form in 2023 has not been great. Following back-to-back draws against Bangladesh in September, Afghanistan were beaten 2-1 by the Philippines.

Luckily for them, Mongolia are not in great shape either. In four official games this calendar year, the Blue Wolves have won none of the fixtures, losing on three occasions. Two of those matches came against India and Vanuatu in the 2023 Intercontinental Cup.

Afghanistan vs Mongolia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Afghanistan and Mongolia have met just once in their history, back in March 2013 in the AFC Asia Cup qualifiers, which the former won 1-0.

Mongolia are winless in their last seven games, while Afghanistan are winless in their last nine.

Afghanistan are ranked 158th in the world, whereas Mongolia are in 183rd position.

Mongolia have failed to score in their last three international games, all coming at the 2023 Intercontinental Cup.

Neither Afghanistan nor Mongolia have qualified for the 2023 Asia Cup in January next year.

Afghanistan vs Mongolia Prediction

Afghanistan had beaten Mongolia in their only previous clash and will look back upon that for inspiration here. However, both teams have struggled immensely in their recent clashes, with a long winless run under their belt.

With a lack of genuine quality on both sides, we do not expect fireworks in this encounter. This match could likely end in a draw, with all to play for in the return leg next week.

Prediction: Afghanistan 1-1 Mongolia

Afghanistan vs Mongolia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes