Afghanistan vs Pakistan Prediction and Betting Tips | October 14th 2025

Afghanistan will entertain Pakistan at Ali Sabah Al-Salem Stadium in the Asian Cup qualification on Tuesday. After dropping points in their previous matches, both teams will be looking to return to winning ways.

Ad

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Preview

Afghanistan played to a goalless draw against Pakistan on matchday three, claiming their first point in Group E. The hosts lost their first two matches, against Myanmar 2-1 and Syria 1-0, which leaves them third in the group with one point. With Syria already leading the table on nine points, Afghanistan must win to revive their campaign.

The Lions of Khorasan, who have been playing their home matches in Kuwait, are enduring a terrible winless run. They are winless in their last 11 matches across all competitions, having drawn three times and lost eight times. Their last win dates back to March 2024 against India, a 2-1 victory. Afghanistan boast just one win over Pakistan.

Ad

Trending

Pakistan sit bottom of Group E with one point. They lost their last two matches, against Syria 2-0 and Myanmar 1-0, but managed a draw against Afghanistan in their previous outing. The visitors are in search of their first qualification for the AFC Asian Cup, but they don’t seem to be on track to make history this time.

Shaheens are yet to win a match this year. They have won once in their last 10 matches in all competitions, drawing once and losing eight times. There are nine points up for grabs in the remainder of matches, leaving little room for failure. Pakistan are in need of a victory to boost their confidence.

Ad

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Afghanistan have won once, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches against Pakistan.

Afghanistan have drawn thrice and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

Afghanistan have scored once and conceded six times in their last five matches in all competitions.

Pakistan have suffered losses in their last five matches on the road in all competitions.

Afghanistan have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five matches, while Pakistan have drawn once and lost four times. Form Guide: Afghanistan – D-D-L-L-L, Pakistan – D-L-L-L-L.

Ad

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Prediction

Afghanistan will look to make the most of their home advantage to snatch their first win in the group stage.

Pakistan’s first and only visit to Afghanistan ended in a 3-0 defeat. The visitors will hope to avoid a similar fate in this clash.

Afghanistan are the favorites based on home advantage.

Prediction: Afghanistan 2-1 Pakistan

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Afghanistan to win

Ad

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Afghanistan to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Pakistan to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kingsley Kobo Kingsley is a seasoned European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda who covers match previews. He holds a Bachelor’s degree. in Communication and has a mammoth 29 years of experience in the field, with his work being featured in the BBC, Al Jazeera, GOAL, Supersports, and more. He has also done the on-site coverage of six different editions of the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup once in 2006.



Kingsley’s interest in the game blossomed playing street football at nine years old, and ultimately went on to play football professionally as a defender. His favorite football team is Barcelona as he simply adores their ‘Tiki-Taka’ style of play, and their incredible 6-1 comeback win against PSG in the 2016-17 Champions League Round of 16 is his most memorable football match till date. His all-time favorite player is Lionel Messi and admires the style of play of Pep Guardiola’s teams.



Kingsley places a high emphasis on original content. Outside of European football, he also likes following the MLS, Liga MX, and the Brazilian Serie A. In his free time, Kingsley likes to listen to music and explore the world of photography. Know More