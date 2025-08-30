Afghanistan vs Tajikistan Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st September 2025

Afghanistan and Tajikistan lock horns at the Hisor Central Stadium on Monday at the 2025 CAFA Nations Cup, as both sides look to recover from their opening-day losses. The Afghans were beaten 3-1 by Iran in their first group fixture on Friday.

Omid Musawi put them in front after 21 minutes, but Team Melli responded with goals from Majid Aliyari and Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh before the break to lead 2-1 at halftime. Aliyari came back to haunt the Lions of Khorasan in the second stanza with a third goal as Iran overturned their deficit in style.

As a result, Afghanistan were left at the bottom of Group B without a point and a goal difference of -2. The side will be aiming to get their first point across the board here against Tajikistan, who also succumbed to a defeat in their opening game.

India prevailed 2-1 over the Crowns, courtesy of goals from Anwar Ali and Sandesh Jhingan inside the opening 15 minutes of the match. Shahrom Samiev then pulled one back for the Tajiks in the 23rd minute to reduce the deficit and give his side some hope, but they fell short of finding the elusive equalizer.

Afghanistan vs Tajikistan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven clashes between the sides before, with Afghanistan going winless in every fixture, losing six.

The only occasions in which the Afghans failed to beat Tajikistan were in June 2019, when the sides drew 1-1 in a friendly game.

Tajikistan and Afghanistan last met in November 2024, when the former won 3-1 in an international friendly.

Tajikistan are ranked 106th in the world, while Afghanistan are in 161st place, according to the latest FIFA World Ranking.

The Lions of Khorasan have lost every single game in 2025 (4).

In five official games so far this year, the Tajiks have won just twice.

Afghanistan vs Tajikistan Prediction

Afghanistan have endured a tough run so far this year, losing every single outing. That should give Tajikistan a confidence boost ahead of their encounter, with the Crowns likely to pounce on their vulnerabilities and eke out a three-pointer.

Prediction: Afghanistan 1-2 Tajikistan

Afghanistan vs Tajikistan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Tajikistan to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

