Five Highest Valued Young Attackers at the Africa Cup of Nations

The Africa Cup of Nations, Africa’s premier international tournament, is back in action after a year's delay. The finest players the continent has to offer are showcasing their talent in this year’s edition hosted by Cameroon. As with all international tournaments, each one offers a new opportunity for fans to see the brightest young stars on display and get a glimpse into the future of world football. Today’s focus will be on the five highest valued, young attackers under the age of 23 participating in this year’s tournament.

Note: All player values are derived from Transfermarkt.com

#5 Moussa Djenepo

Leicester City v Southampton FC: Emirates FA Cup Semi Final

Country: Mali

Position: LW

Value: €10.6 Million

Club: Southampton FC (England)

Age: 23

Group F

Fans of Southampton in the English Premier League have been well acquainted with the reliable and courageous left winger from Mali, Moussa Djenepo. Having joined the club in the summer of 2019, he has made his mark, logging over 50 appearances across all competitions and a handful of goals.

These performances at club level have been replicated at the national level as well. The young winger has played 22 games, scoring three times. Don’t count out Djenepo from showing why he made the list of Africa’s brightest young attackers on show at this year’s tournament.

#4 Samuel Chukwueze

Villareal CF v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Semi Final Leg One

Country: Nigeria

Position: RW

Value: €19.3 Million

Club: Villarreal (Spain)

Age: 22

Group D

Samuel Chukwueze is next in line of Nigeria’s great attacking players. The 22-year-old right attacker, who has represented Nigeria numerous times at the youth level, has made 19 appearances for the senior side. He has tallied three goals for the Super Eagles and is not showing signs of slowing down.

The flashy right-sided winger has come on the radar of the senior national team since making his senior team debut for his La Liga club side Villarreal in 2018. He has kept up the pace, making 136 appearances for his club across all competitions. Looking to build on his success, keep an eye on Chukwueze to contribute to one of the countries most likely to lift this edition’s trophy.

Also Read Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shardul Sant