Africa Cup of Nations 2019: 3 reasons behind Nigeria's 1-0 win against Burundi

Odion Ighalo scored the winner for Nigeria after being substituted late in the game.

Nigeria earned a scrappy win in their opening Africa Cup of Nations fixture against a resolute Burundi side with Odion Ighalo scoring the in the 77th minute despite being named on the bench.

Samuel Chukwueze threatened to cause early damage as he glided past Duhaindavy and the adjacent midfielder to cut inside from the right flank. He was not able to take a shot, but his penetrating run provided an initial impetus to the Super Eagles. The Villareal winger forced a superb save from Jonathan Nahimana.

Against the run of play, Burundi were inches away from gaining an unexpected lead as Shasir Nahimana's exquisite aerial through ball found Cedric Amissi who failed to score past the Nigerian midfielder.

Despite showing plenty of energy, Obi Mikel's side was not able to impose itself on Burundi as the robust four-man midfield of Francis Mustafa, Gael Bigirimana, Cedric Amissi, and Shasir Nahimana disrupted Nigeria's rhythm.

It was turning out to be a frustrating affair for Nigeria as they were unable to generate clear-cut chances against an inferior Burundi side. But Gernot Rohr's smart substitutions earned his team a crucial three points at the Alexandria Stadium.

Without wasting much time, let us take a look at the three reasons behind Nigeria's 1-0 win against Burundi.

#3 Burundi players failed to capitalise on their scoring chances

Burundi players gave the Nigerians a run for their money

As mentioned earlier, Cedric Amissi forced a terrific save off Daniel Akpeyi to maintain the even score. It was not the only chance which they got in the 90 minutes against the Super Eagles.

The Nigerians had a tough time in creating clear-cut attacking opportunities due to a disrupted supply from their midfield base of Wilfried Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo. The Burundi engine room consisting of Bigirimana and Nahimana ensured that the Nigerians were not provided with much space to work with in the middle of the park.

Nsabiyumva came closest to scoring for Burundi from a set piece situation as his looping header hit the crossbar and he failed to direct a volley inside the goal from the rebound.

Burundi were presented with numerous free kicks and corners but they failed to test the Nigeria shot-stopper on a prolonged basis. They managed 15 shots on goal which were the same as the Super Eagles. Out of those 15 shots, they managed to hit the target from six of them which is three more than what Nigeria managed.

This stat underscores the fact that the lack of clinical finishing hurt the African minnows big time.

