Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Algeria v Guinea - Algeria's Predicted XI, Team News and More

Vishal Subramanian
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
14   //    07 Jul 2019, 18:32 IST

Algeria take on Guinea in the quarter-final stage of the AFCON
Algeria take on Guinea in the quarter-final stage of the AFCON

After Egypt and Morocco were eliminated much to the surprise of everyone, Algeria take on Guinea hoping to avoid an upset. The Desert Warriors topped Group C comfortably, beating one of the top favorites Senegal on their way to tallying 9 points from 3 games.

Guinea, with 4 points from 3 Group B games, qualified as one of the 4 best third-placed teams and in a round full of upset, the National Elephants will be aiming to scalp another feather in their cap.

Key Match Facts

Algeria have not won African football's biggest prize since 1990.

Since 2012, only Andre Ayew has more AFCON goals than Riyad Mahrez. (6)

Algeria won all their group stage games for the first time in their history.

Algeria have registered 3 consecutive shutouts in the AFCON for the first time ever.

Guinea having won five of the 12 encounters between the pair, with Algeria registering 4 wins.

Team News

With Guinea's star man and captain Naby Keita ruled out with a muscle injury, Algeria go in as overwhelming favorites. They have no fresh concerns with regard to injuries and suspensions and will look to make it 4 consecutive wins at the AFCON for the first time in their history. Riyad Mahrez is Algeria's talisman and will look to continue his good form in the tournament and with 3 wins from 3, Algeria will fancy their chances of making it through to the quarter-finals.

Injuries: None

Suspensions: None

Predicted Line-up

Although Adam Ounas scored a fantastic brace in his absence, Riyad Mahrez is expected to be back in the lineup after being rested against Tanzania. Youcef Belaili was also rested and will be restored to the XI at the expense of Islam Slimani.

Predicted XI: Rais M'Bolhi, Youcef Attal, Aissa Mandi, Djamel Benlamri, Rami Bensebaini, Riyad Mahrez, Sofiane Feghouli, Adlene Guediora, Ismael Bennacer, Baghdad Bounedjah, Youcef Belaili

Tags:
Africa Cup of Nations 2019 Algeria Football Riyad Mahrez
