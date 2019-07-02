Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Benin v Cameroon - Cameroon's Predicted XI, Team News and More

Cameroon sit pretty atop Group-F

The reigning AFCON champions Cameroon sit pretty on top of Group F, with 4 points from their opening two fixtures. Although they haven't mathematically sealed qualification yet, they have one foot in the knockout stages and will look to top the group with a win. Benin on the other hand will look to dethrone Cameroon from the top of the table and can seal qualification with a draw as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Despite their pretty atop Group-F, Cameroon have been far from their best and Clarence Seedorf has demanded more from his team as they look to defend their crown.

Key Match Facts

Benin have not won a single AFCON game in their history.

Cameroon are unbeaten in their last 8 games at the AFCON. (D4 L4)

Both teams are unbeaten in the tournament so far.

Cameroon have 5 shutouts in their last 6 AFCON games.

Team News

With no concerns with regard to injuries and suspensions, Clarence Seedorf has a fully-fit squad at his disposal and will look to bring back talisman Eric Maxime Choupo-Moting to lead the line. The veteran striker, fresh from winning the Ligue 1 title with Paris Saint Germain, will look to return to the XI after being benched in favor of Clinton N'Jie. The Dutchman demanded a better showing from his side after their stalemate against Ghana and it's unlikely that he'll make too many changes.

Injuries: None

Suspensions: None

Predicted Line-up

Andre Onana will retain his place between the sticks. After a sensational league season with Ajax where he won the domestic double, his stock has risen massively and he's firmly established himself as one of the most sought after young goalkeepers in world football. Cameroon went with three at the back for their crucial encounter against Ghana and it looks likely that they'll set up similarly.

Eric Maxime Choupo-Moting, fresh from being rested against Ghana is expected to be recalled to the XI at the expense of Clinton N'Jie.

Predicted XI: Andre Onana, Kana-Biyik, Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Gaetan Bong, Collins Fai, Georges Mandjeck, Zambo Anguissa, Ambroise Oyongo, Christian Bassogog, Karl Toko Ekambi, Choupo-Moting.