×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Cameroon vs Guinea-Bissau, Predicted XI and more

Aditya Singh Kashyap
ANALYST
Preview
17   //    16 Jun 2019, 01:57 IST

Cameroon won the previous AFCON tournament held in 2017.
Cameroon won the previous AFCON tournament held in 2017.

Cameroon will commence their African Cup of Nations campaign against Guinea-Bissau on June 25 at the Ismailia Stadium in Egypt. The Indomitable Lions are the defending champions, winning the trophy in 2017, and will try to capture their sixth AFCON title this year.

Seedorf's side is placed in Group F alongside Ghana and Benin, and the former side is the only potential threat for Cameroon in the league stage. The Lions are in good shape ahead of the tournament as they remained unbeaten in their preparation phase, including an 11-0 demolition of the Spanish side, Alcorcon.

In the previous tournaments, prominent figures like Roger Milla, Samuel Eto'o, Alexander Song graced the Cameroonian colours. The current side has no such personality who could impose themselves at an international stage. Despite their shortcomings, the Lions' history speaks for themselves and will provide a tough challenge to their competitors.

Vincent Aboubakar, the free-scoring striker, is not included in Cameroon's Cup of Nations 23-man-squad, owing to his incessant fitness issues. In Aboubakar's absence, the attacking responsibilities will be shared between Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Karl Toko-Ekambi.

Team News

The Cameroon side will begin their African Cup of Nations campaign with a fully fit group of 23 players available for selection.

Injuries: None

Suspensions: None

Predicted XI

Clarence Seedorf will set the side up in his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation, with Angers striker, Stephane Bahoken, leading the line. The three attacking midfielders behind would be Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Karl Toko Ekambi, and Clinton Njie.

Andre Frank Zambo-Anguissa and Pierre Kunde Malong will form a defensive-midfield axis, and their drive and energy will provide impetus to the Senegal side.

Advertisement

In the defence, the skipper, Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui will marshal the back-line with Yaya Banana adjacent to him. Collins Fai and Gaetan Bong will occupy the right-back and left-back positions, respectively. Andre Onana will don the pair of gloves, forming the last shielding line.

With much being said and done, let us glance through Cameroon's predicted starting lineup which will feature against Guinea-Bissau.

Cameroon: Andre Onana, Collins Fai, Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Yaya Banana, Gaetan Bong, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Pierre Kunde Malong, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Karl Toko Ekambi, Clinton Njie, Stephane Bahoken

Cameroon's Predicted eleven.
Cameroon's Predicted eleven.

Key Players

#1 Andre Frank Zambo-Anguissa

The midfielder will be crucial to Cameroon's chances in the AFCON
The midfielder will be crucial to Cameroon's chances in the AFCON

Frank Anguissa will have a significant role to play in the Cameroonian midfield due to the technical abilities he possesses. The 23-year-old earned a move to Fulham after his dominant displays at Marseille. He failed to impose himself in the Premier League as the Londoners crashed into the second division.

Anguissa lost his confidence, but under the stewardship of the legendary midfielder, Clarence Seedorf, the 23-year-old could rediscover his drive and provide the Lions with much-needed thrust from the middle of the park.

#2 Andre Onana

Andre Onana's incredible ball distribution skills could come in handy for Cameroon
Andre Onana's incredible ball distribution skills could come in handy for Cameroon

Andre Onana was an integral part of the successful Ajax side which claimed the domestic double last season and appeared in the Champions League semi-final. The goalkeeper was the starting point of the buildup play in Erik Ten Hag's fluent system.

Onana could provide a new dimension to Cameroon with his composure on the ball. The 23-year-old has immaculate sweeping instincts and is unafraid to come off his lines and his bravery could instil confidence in Lions' defence.

Tags:
African Cup of Nations 2019 Cameroon Football André-Frank Zambo Anguissa Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting Football News AFCON Winners African Cup Of Nations Teams
Advertisement
Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Cameroon Football Team | Final Squad, Preview, Predictions
RELATED STORY
Where to watch Africa Cup of Nations 2019: in USA, India, UK - Football on TV
RELATED STORY
Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Morocco Football Team | Final Squad, Preview, Predictions
RELATED STORY
Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Senegal Football Team | Final Squad, Preview, Predictions
RELATED STORY
African Cup of Nations: Egypt, Senegal, Ivory Coast and more
RELATED STORY
Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Egypt Football Team | Final Squad, Preview, Predictions
RELATED STORY
Why Africa hasn't won the FIFA World Cup
RELATED STORY
African Cup of Nations 2019: Ghana Football Team | Final Squad, Preview, Predictions
RELATED STORY
Africa Cup of Nations 2019: South Africa, Zimbabwe confirm qualification, as Aubameyang's Gabon miss out
RELATED STORY
Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Ivory Coast Football Team| Final Squad, Preview, Predictions
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
African Cup of Nations 2019
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
22 Jun EGY ZIM 01:30 AM Egypt vs Zimbabwe
22 Jun CON UGA 08:00 PM Congo DR vs Uganda
22 Jun NIG BUR 10:30 PM Nigeria vs Burundi
23 Jun GUI MAD 01:30 AM Guinea vs Madagascar
23 Jun MOR NAM 08:00 PM Morocco vs Namibia
23 Jun SEN TAN 10:30 PM Senegal vs Tanzania
24 Jun ALG KEN 01:30 AM Algeria vs Kenya
24 Jun COT SOU 08:00 PM Côte d'Ivoire vs South Africa
24 Jun TUN ANG 10:30 PM Tunisia vs Angola
25 Jun MAL MAU 01:30 AM Mali vs Mauritania
25 Jun CAM GUI 10:30 PM Cameroon vs Guinea-Bissau
26 Jun GHA BEN 01:30 AM Ghana vs Benin
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
African Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us