Africa Cup of Nations 2019, Egypt v Congo DR: Egypt's Predicted XI, Team News and More

Egypt host Congo DR in their next AFCON Group stage fixture

Egypt, ever so strong on their home soil, will be looking to take another step forward towards the knockout stage of the Africa Cup of Nations when they go up against Congo DR in a crucial Group A fixture.

The Pharaohs head into the game following their 1-0 victory over Zimbabwe in their opening fixture, while the Leopards had to face a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Uganda, which left them at the bottom of the points table.

Key Match Facts

Egypt have won two of their three games against DR Congo in the Africa Cup of Nations.

DR Congo are the only team to have eliminated Egypt at African Cup of Nations, back when they hosted the competition. It was in the semi-final of the 1974 edition (3-2), when the Leopards last won the AFCON.

Egypt have lost only one of their last 26 games in the Africa Cup of Nations (W19 D6) - the 2017 final against Cameroon.

Team News

Javier Aguirre's men had to break some sweat for getting past an inspired Zimbabwean defense, but the fact that they emerged as the winners bodes well for the hosts.

As far as the team news is concerned, all the players who featured in the first fixture took part in training and are raring to go.

The Mexican manager said at a press conference that Mohamed Salah has had plenty of rest now from his club-related exertions and it is time he starts as a striker, instead of his preferred right wing position.

With no suspensions for them as well, it is expected that we will see a similar squad starting for Egypt.

Attacking midfielder Amr Warda, who made a 19-minute appearance in the opener as a substitute has meanwhile, been sent home from the Africa Cup of Nations for disciplinary reasons by Egypt.

Injuries: None

Suspensions: None

Predicted Line-up

The only variable in the otherwise fixed Egypt squad will be Salah's starting position. He has played the role of a striker for his country before and with him back to his best, an advanced position might be beneficial for the team.

After keeping a clean sheet in the first game, El Shanawy will start in between the sticks and will be guarded by center-half duo of Hegazi and Mahmoud Alaa.

Full backs Elmohamdy and Ashraf will retain their respective places in the line-up due to the lack of depth within the Egyptian ranks. Elneny and Hamed were decent in the opener and thus, should form the backbone of midfield.

Last match's goal-scoring hero Trezeguet is expected to be the focal point of the attack, and will be one of the first names on the team sheet, at left midfield.

To accommodate Salah as the second striker, El Said will take his place on the right wing, with the talismanic Liverpool forward and Marwan Mohsen as the two strikers upfront.

We are expected to see a 4-4-2 formation this time around, with the host looking to mix things up a bit.

Predicted XI: El Shanawy, Hegazi, Alaa, Elmohamdy, Ashraf, Elneny, Hamed, Salah, Trezeguet, El Said, and Mohsen.

