Africa Cup of Nations 2019, Ivory Coast vs Algeria: Ivory Coast and Algeria's Predicted XI, Team News and More

Ivory Coast takes on Algeria in a high-stakes AFCON quarter-final.

Ivory Coast, who sealed their spot in the last eight of the Africa Cup of Nations, thanks to Wilfred Zaha's second-half strike against Mali in a match that ended 1-0, now face Algeria in the quarterfinal fixture.

The Desert Foxes have scored the most goals in the tournament thus far, nine in total and are yet to concede a goal, while The Elephants have scored six goals and conceded two on their road to he quarterfinals.

Key Match facts

The two nations have gone head to head three times in the AFCON before, with Ivory Coast coming out on top in their last fixture, which coincidentally came at the same stage of the 2015 edition.

While Algeria were the better team in their first knockout stage meeting in 2010, the group stage fixture in 2013 ended in a draw.

Algeria head into the fixture in fine form having not lost in their previous six fixtures, while their opponents have lost two, including a group stage defeat to Morocco.

Team News

The biggest headache for Ibrahim Kamara remains the absence of his captain Serge Aurier due to injury, which means he will have to start Mamadou Bagayoko yet again.

On the other hand, Algerian coach Djamel Belmadi has no suspensions or injuries to worry about and it will make sense for him to stick to the same formation and lineup that won the game against Guinea 3-0.

Injuries: Ivory Coast - Serge Aurier, Algeria - None

Suspensions: Ivory Coast - None, Algeria - None

Predicted XI

Algeria have had an extra day of rest compared to their quarter-final opponents. Belmadi will be pleased with his rotation policy, which also means that his bench players can be counted upon when time comes.

As for guaranteed starters, star man Riyad Mahrez will be the first name on the teamsheet alongside Baghdad Bounedjah, while veteran Feghouli will also retain his No.10 role.

Ivory Coast have not been the most convincing side in this competition and it seems Kamara is yet to find his ideal XI.

Though Zaha is bound to start given his winning goal in the previous fixture, the same can't be said about Lille sensation Nicolas Pepe, who has looked out of touch throughout.

Veteran Gradel has been much better on the wings. While we can expect an unchanged back four from the side.

Algeria predicted line-up:

(4-2-3-1): Bolhi; Atal, Mandi, Benlamri, Bensebaini; Guedioura, Bennacer; Mahrez, Feghouli, Belaili; Bounedjah

Ivory Coast's predicted line-up:

(4-2-3-1): Gbohouo; Bagayoko, Traore, Kanon, Coulibaly; Gbamin, Die; Gradel, Kessie, Zaha; Kodjia