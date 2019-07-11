Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Madagascar v Tunisia - Madagascar's Predicted XI, Team News and More

Madagascar have been the surprise package of the 2019 edition of the AFCON

The beauty of a major cup competition is the factor of unpredictability that comes with it and the 2019 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations certainly hasn't been short of surprises.

Although most of the pre-tournament favourites advanced to the knock-out stages, the competition sprang to life in the Round of 16 as Egypt, Morocco and holders Cameroon were eliminated and the likes of Benin and Madagascar made it through to the quarter-finals against all odds.

Madagascar are AFCON debutants and will look to carry on defying all odds by getting one over Tunisia, with the winner set to take on Senegal in the semi-final.

Key Match Facts

This is Madagascar's first participation in the finals of the AFCON.

Madagascar toppled Nigeria to top Group B against all odds.

Madagascar became the first team to make the quarter-final stage of AFCON in their debut season at the AFCON since Cape Verde in 2013.

Tunisia have kept two clean sheets in their last two games against Madagascar and have won 4 of the last 5 meetings between the sides.

Team News

After getting the better of Nigeria in the group stages and overcoming DR Congo on penalties, Madagascar's morale could not be any higher as they look to cause yet another upset.

Marco Ilaimaharitra has served his one-match suspension and with no fresh injury concerns, Madagascar have a fully-fit squad at their disposal.

Midfielder Anicet Abel addressed the media before and game and although he acknowledged the praise his side were getting, he indicated that they are not satisfied with their achievements yet.

"We are happy with the victory over DR Congo and it shows that we are capable of winning the Africa Cup of Nations. Now that we have scaled the Congolese hurdle, we will work very hard for our next game. With our players and great staff, we'll do everything to go as far as we can."

Injuries: None

Suspensions: None

Predicted Line-up

Lalaina Nomenjanahary has been in scintillating form for the Barea and has had a hand in 2 of their last 4 goals, scoring one and setting up another.

After their penalty heroics against DR Congo in the Round of 16, Madagascar will be full of confidence and are likely to go in with an unchanged XI.

Predicted XI: Melvin Adrien, Pascal Razakanantenaina, Romain Metanire, Thomas Fontaine, Jerome Mombris, Marco Ilaimaharitra, Anicet Abel, Ibrahim Amada, Carolus Andriamahitsinoro, Faneva Ima Andriatsima, Lalaina Nomenjanahary