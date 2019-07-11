Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Nigeria 2-1 South Africa - 3 reasons why the Super Eagles won

The Nigeria Super Eagles celebrate their first goal against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa

In their last two meetings, the Nigerian Super Eagles hadn't managed to pick up a win against South Africa, but yesterday when it mattered most, the Nigerians dominated their less illustrious opponents.

It was a tame performance from the Bafana Bafana, a far cry from the sparkle they produced against the Pharaohs of Egypt. At the end of the day, the 2-1 scoreline didn't tell the full story, but the Nigerians were wasteful, more often than not.

Two goals on either side of half time was enough to see the Super Eagles through, including one at the tail end of the game, breaking South African hearts the world over, as they would have undoubtedly envisioned an upset after a 71st-minute equaliser.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria march on, with a fourth Africa Cup of Nations triumph on the horizon. Just two more hurdles to fly across.

In this article we make sense of the game, analysing what went wrong for Bafana Bafana, and what Gernot Rohr's men got right!

#3 Sublime Samuel Chukwueze

Samuel Chukwueze got the ball rolling for Nigeria's Super Eagles

Villareal's Samuel Chukwueze got things started for the Nigerians, darting into the box to collect Alex Iwobi's low cross before getting two pops at goal.

In a game where the Nigerian attacking machine incessantly peppered the South African defence via the flanks, Chukwueze was undoubtedly one of the most notable performers. He constantly threatened on the right flank, giving Sifiso Hlanti something to worry about all night.

The Nigerian team has a lot of rough edges, therefore if they are to triumph for the 4th time on the continent, Samuel Chukwueze's individual spark will be crucial. Gernot Rohr will be hoping for a repeat performance against their next opponents.

