Africa Cup of Nations 2019, Senegal vs Kenya: Senegal's predicted XI, injury news and more

Aditya Singh Kashyap
ANALYST
Preview
18   //    01 Jul 2019, 19:57 IST

Sadio Mane will hold the key for Senegal against a solid Kenya side.
The Lions of Teranga will lock horns against a determined Kenya team in their last group fixture. Both sides have garnered three points thus far and are evenly poised to qualify for the knockout phase - with this tie being a potential decider.

Senegal's captain, Sadio Mane, missed the first Africa Cup Nations match against Tanzania due to suspension. The 27-year-old made a comeback against Algeria and failed to inspire his side, losing out to the Desert Foxes with a margin of 1-0.

Managers of Kenya and Senegal have already engaged in a war of words ahead of their clash on Monday evening. Sebastien Migne questioned the Lions' mentality stating,

"We know that from time to time, the mentality of Senegalese players may have some weaknesses,"
"I hope that will be the case tomorrow, as they are under pressure. If our system works we can hurt our opponents very much. They have a lot of experience and in my opinion they are the biggest favourites for the tournament. It will be a difficult match but we are ready for it."

Such provoking comments from the Kenya boss induced an irate response from his counterpart Aliou Cisse.

"What does he [Migne] know about the mentality of Senegal?"
"What does he know about our players? How can he say that we don't have the right mentality?
"I think my counterpart has to take care of his own team. We went to the World Cup a while ago. This was our first defeat in Africa in a long time."
The tension has started to creep inside both camps and such a heated exchange is a consequence of growing anxiousness. This Group C encounter promises to be a crackerjack of a contest.

Key Match Facts

Senegal's 1-0 loss against Algeria was their first in last six AFCON matches.

Kenya are winless in its three Cup of Nations clashes with the lions of Teranga (D1, L2).

Harambee Stars have conceded at least two goals in last seven of their eight AFCON clashes.

Team News

Senegal coach have a few injury headaches to deal with ahead of his side's contest with the Harambee Stars. Idrissa Gana Gueye and Ismalia Sarr might be fit in time to feature in this match.

Meanwhile, the Teranga Lions will miss a considerable number of their stars for their final group stage fixture.

Injuries: Salif Sane (Ankle injury), Ismalia Sarr (doubt), Alfred Ndiaye (Knee injury), Youssouf Sabaly (Heel injury).

Suspensions: None

Predicted XI

Aliou Cisse will have limited options should he wish to rotate his players for the Kenya match due to a plethora of players nursing injuries. But to his advantage, Cisse has the superstar duo of Sadio Mane and Kalidou Koulibaly fit and roaring for this game.

With Sabaly and Salif Sane injured, Kalidou Koulibaly-Cheikhou Kouyate pair will have to go that extra yard to ensure his side's defensive stability. In the meanwhile, Sadio Mane will share the attacking responsibilities alongside Keita Balde Diao and M'Baye Niang.

Idrissa Gueye's comeback in the setup will provide much-needed industry to Senegal's midfield line. Alfred's knee knock could spark a formation switch from 4-1-4-1 to 4-4-2 with Krepin Diatta placed alongside Gana in the engine room.

Senegal's attacking department will probably witness the return of M'Baye Diagne into the starting lineup partnering Niang for striker's role.

Predicted XI: Edouard Mendy, Moussa Wague, Cheikhou Kouyate, Kalidou Koulibaly, Lamine Gassama, Keita Balde Diao, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Krepin Diatta, Sadio Mane, M'Baye Diagne, M'Baye Niang.

Senegal vs Kenya AFCON Group C fixture- Senegal's Predicted XI
Tags:
Africa Cup of Nations 2019 Kenya Football Senegal Football Sadio Mane Kalidou Koulibaly Football News African Cup Of Nations Teams
