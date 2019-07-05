Africa Cup of Nations 2019, Senegal vs Uganda, Senegal's Predicted XI, Injury News, and more

Sadio Mane scored a brace in Senegal's last group tie against Kenya

With a quarter-final spot at stake, The Lions of Teranga will take on Uganda in their Round of 16 fixture on July 5 at Cairo International Stadium, Egypt. Senegal will try to ensure its second consecutive last-eight appearance in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Senegal, one of the favorites to clinch the AFCON title, has failed to convince thus far due to constant injuries to key players. Aliou Cisse's men finally displayed cohesion of some degree in their last match opposite to Kenya, where skipper Sadio Mane scored a brace. The Liverpool attacker will try to build on the momentum his side gained against the Harambee Stars.

On the other hand, the Cranes have enjoyed a mixed campaign, managing a comprehensive 2-0 victory against DR Congo, escaping with a 1-1 draw with Zimbabwe, and being outplayed by Egypt- losing 2-0.

Ahead of their clash with the Lions, the Uganda boss, Sebastien Desabre, made a defiant speech, saying that his side isn't afraid of anyone. His quotes read as follows-

“We are not afraid of any opponent. Senegal have played in the World Cup and it is our chance to play a good team. We will give 100 per cent,”

"All teams have strengths and weaknesses. We know the style of play we will use against Senegal."

Key Match Facts

This will be the first encounter between Uganda and Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations.

For the first time since 1978, Uganda will appear in the AFCON quarter-finals.

Senegal striker M'Baye Niang has most shots without scoring in the tournament (12).

Form Guide

Last five matches, including all competitions.

Senegal: W-W-W-L-W

Uganda: D-W-W-D-L

Team News

Aliou Cisse has suffered a major setback as Senegal's premier goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy, fractured his hand moments before the match against Kenya. Alfred Gomis has slotted right in since Mendy's absence.

Salif Sane is nursing an ankle injury, being a potential doubt ahead of Lions' clash with Uganda. Thankfully, Cisse does not have any suspensions to deal with.

Injuries: Edouard Mendy(fractured left arm), Salif Sane(ankle injury).

Suspensions: None.

Predicted XI

The Senegal tactician won't be looking to tinker with his side which registered a comprehensive 3-0 victory against Kenya. Youssouf Sabaly is fit to start and might regain the left-back spot over Saliou Ciss. In the meanwhile, Lamine Gassama could retain the role of right-sided full-back ahead of Moussa Wague.

Salif Sane's uncertainty could signal one more outing for Cheikhou Kouyate at the heart of the defence adjacent to Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly.

Papa Ndiaye alongside Idrissa Gana Gueye will form a two-man midfield axis with three attackers in front of them. Sadio Mane will occupy his favored left-wing area with Henri Saviet and Ismalia Sarr deployed in the central and right-sided attacking roles respectively.

M'Baye Niang is set to lead Senegal's line ahead of Pape Moussa Konate and M'Baye Diagne.

Predicted XI(4-2-3-1): Alfred Gomis(GK); Lamine Gassama, Cheikhou Kouyate, Kalidou Koulibaly, Youssouf Sabaly; Papa N'Diaye, Idrissa Gueye; Ismalia Sarr, Henri Saviet, Sadio Mane(c); M'Baye Niang.

Senegal vs Uganda AFCON Round of 16 fixture- Senegal's Predicted XI