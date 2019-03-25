×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Africa Cup of Nations 2019: South Africa, Zimbabwe confirm qualification, as Aubameyang's Gabon miss out

Aaditya Narayan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
25   //    25 Mar 2019, 12:01 IST

Arsenal's Aubameyang will not feature in this summer's AFCON in Egypt
Arsenal's Aubameyang will not feature in this summer's AFCON in Egypt

South Africa and Zimbabwe booked their places in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on the final day of qualifying action. ﻿Bafana Bafana beat Libya 2-1 in Tunisia, to ensure there was no further heartbreak, after having missed out on qualification to Africa's showpiece footballing event at the last time of asking, in 2017.

Zimbabwe and the Democratic Republic of Congo confirmed their spot in the tournament in Egypt as well. Zimbabwe beat Congo 2-0 in Harare, while Cedric Bakambu helped DR Congo beat Liberia 1-0 in Kinshasa.

Burkina Faso, who finished 3rd in the last edition of the tournament, which was held in Gabon, have not even qualified for this one, having been usurped in Group I by Angola and Mauritania.

Also missing out will be Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Gabon, the country which hosted the previous edition of the tournament. Needing an away win in Burundi on the final day of qualifying in Group C, Gabon could only manage a 1-1 draw, which means that the continent's showpiece event will now be sans one of its showpiece players.

The tournament was originally awarded to Cameroon, but a variety of factors - including infrastructural delays, insurgency, and political uncertainty - meant that the tournament had to be moved to Egypt. Due to the holy month of Ramadan, the tournament has also been delayed by 6 days, meaning it will now start on June 21st, instead of the originally decided June 15th.

With Egypt being given the hosting rights, one can expect the clamor for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah to be at an all-time high, as the Pharaohs look to go one better, having been beaten by Cameroon in the final in 2017. Egypt will look to win a record 8th AFCON title.

Other African powerhouses such as Senegal, Nigeria, Ghana and Ivory Coast had already confirmed their place in the tournament ahead of the final matchday.

Madagascar, Burundi, and Mauritania will be making their first appearances in the final tournament, which will feature 24 teams for the first time ever, having been a 16-team affair until 2017.

The 24 countries who have qualified for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

Senegal, Madagascar, Morocco, Cameroon, Mali, Burundi, Algeria, Benin, Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, Kenya, Zimbabwe, DR Congo, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Angola, Mauritania, Tunisia, Egypt, Guinea-Bissau, Namibia, Uganda, Tanzania

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
African Cup of Nations Egypt Football Senegal Football Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Mohamed Salah
Aaditya Narayan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Bengaluru-based Indian Football aficionado.
Sadio Mane's nightmare in Egypt might come true
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most memorable World Cup playoffs ever
RELATED STORY
Five Famous World Cup Goal Celebrations
RELATED STORY
5 Records held by Liverpool's Mohamed Salah
RELATED STORY
Premier League: What Is Going On With Liverpool's Star Mo Salah?
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup: 5 Fairy-tale runs
RELATED STORY
Russia 2018 - The Irresistible Party
RELATED STORY
10 things you did not know about Mohamed Salah
RELATED STORY
Egypt to host 2019 Africa Cup of Nations
RELATED STORY
Egypt bids for 2019 African Cup, South Africa considering
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us