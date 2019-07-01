Africa Cup of Nations 2019, Tanzania v Algeria: Algeria's Predicted XI, Team News and More

Algeria come up against Tanzania in their final group stage outing

Algeria have enhanced their credentials for the AFCON crown with their performances at the start of the tournament. Whilst their routine victory against Kenya did not come as a huge surprise, they sent out a massive statement of intent by getting the better of top favorites Senegal in their previous encounter. Djamel Belmadi's men have been virtually flawless right throughout the tournament, scoring 3 goals and conceding none. In stark contrast, Tanzania's campaign has been a massive disappointment. After losing their opening game 2-0 against Senegal, they fell to a 3-2 defeat against Kenya in their following encounter despite leading 2-1

The Algerians have sealed qualification and will look to continue their perfect record. Tanzania on the other hand, are playing for pride, having already been knocked out.

Key Match Facts

Algeria are aiming to register three consecutive shutouts in the AFCON for the first time in their history.

Tanzania have not won a single AFCON game in their history, losing 4 and drawing 1.

Riyad Mahrez has been involved in six goals since his AFCON debut in 2015.

Algeria will look to make it 3 wins out of 3 group stage games for the first time since 1990.

Team News

Algeria have won both their games without conceding a goal and will look to keep up the momentum by registering another win. A draw would guarantee them top spot and although they have the liberty of resting players, it looks likely that they will remain unchanged. There's no need to chop and change a side that's been near perfect so far and manager Djamel Belmadi confirmed this sentiment by agreeing that although Algeria have qualified, they will not be forced in to making changes to the squad. Algeria have a fully fit squad at their disposal and will look to heap more misery on Tanzania by registering another convincing win.

Injuries: None

Suspensions: None

Predicted Line-up

Djamel Belmandi opted to choose the same starting XI for both their group stage fixtures and although Algeria have already sealed qualification to the Round of 16, it's not impossible that they will persist with the same XI.

Predicted XI: Rais M'Bolhi, Youcef Attal, Aissa Mandi, Djamel Benlamri,Rami Bensebaini, Riyad Mahrez,Sofiane Feghouli, Adlene Guediora, Ismael Bennacer, Baghdad Bounedjah, Youcef Belaili