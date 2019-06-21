Africa Cup of Nations: Nigeria v Burundi, Nigeria's predicted XI, team news and more

Shubham Dupare FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 6 // 21 Jun 2019, 22:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Nigeria v Argentina: Group D - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Nigeria qualified for Africa Cup of Nations 2019 after topping their qualification group. This effectively ensured a relatively easier set of fixtures in the Group Stage, with tournament debutants Madagascar and Burundi completing the Group B alongside Guinea.

This will be the first appearance at this pan-African tournament for the Super Eagles since 2013, when they ended the campaign as champions.

They will kick-off the proceedings in the Group B with a fixture against Burundi at the Alexandria Stadium, a side that is placed almost 90 ranks behind the three-time champions.

Though they are expected to cruise through the opener, recent form might be a worry for them as they've lost one, drawn one and won one of their international friendlies in preparation for the biennial extravaganza.

Team News

The team are led by German boss Gernot Rohr, who has named as many as 11 players under the age of 24 years in his squad that saw some serious revamping since their group-stage exit from the 2018 World Cup, where they were placed against eventual finalists Croatia, and a struggling Argentinian side.

They will rely on the experienced trio of captain John Obi Mikel, Kenneth Omeruo and Ahmed Musa for some inspiration during the tournament.

The 23-man squad announced by Rohr consists of some big names plying their trade in English football, including Leicester's Wilfred Ndidi, Leon Balogun and finally Arsenal's Alex Iwobi, who is expected to add some flair in the attacking third.

With Mikel proving his fitness ahead of the competition, he is back in the international fold and is expected to be handed the captain's armband, while as of now there are no new injury concerns or suspensions in Rohr's squad.

Injuries: None

Advertisement

Suspensions: None

Predicted starting XI

It seems 20-year-old Francis Uzoho will be the pick as goalkeeper ahead of veteran Akpeyi, who started every match at the 2018 World Cup.

Premier League defender Balogun will start at his natural center-back position alongside his partner Troost-Ekong.

On the flanks, Jamilu Collins will pair up with Shehu Abdullahi, though the manager has utilized him on some occasions as a center-back. This means Ndidi will shift to a more advanced role.

Etebo is expected to be the deputy to John Obi Mikel and Wilfred Ndidi in the midfield, though he is expected to move to the right flank, if the defensive duo starts in their natural positions.

Nigeria have one of the strongest attacking options heading into the tournament and as far as Rohr's options for starting XI are considered, he will have an easy decision to make, with Iwobi on the left-hand side of the wing, just behind the dynamic forwards Musa and Ighalo.

This completes our predicted lineup for Nigeria in their opening game in which it is expected that the German manager will field 4-4-2 formation.

Predicted XI - Uzoho, Balogun, Troost-Ekong, Shehu, Collins, Mikel, Ndidi, Iwobi, Musa and Ighalo

Nigeria's predicted XI against Burundi in their AFCON Group B fixture.