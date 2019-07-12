African Cup of Nations 2019, Ivory Coast 1-1 Algeria (3-4 on penalties): 3 Talking Points

Algeria edged past Ivory Coast 4-3 on penalties after both sides could not be separated after 120 minutes

In what was a keenly contested match at the Suez Stadium, Algeria edged past Ivory Coast 4-3 on penalties after both sides could not be separated after 120 minutes.

Sofiane Feghouli had put the Desert Foxes ahead after just 20 minutes, placing an emphatic finish into the corner after a beautiful run and cutback from Rasi Bensebaini on the left flank.

However, Kodjia was on hand to equalize for the Elephants off an assist by Wilfried Zaha and despite both teams' best efforts, neither side could find the back of the net again.

Their victory means Algeria are through to the last four where they would take on Nigeria in Cairo. In this piece, we shall be highlighting three talking points from the quarterfinal fixture in the African Cup Of Nations.

#1 Algerian Golden generation finally living up to promise

Between 1980 and 1990, Algeria were one of the bonafide heavyweights in the African continent, as led by the great Rabah Madjer, they made it to the semifinals of the Nations Cup on five occasions in that decade. However since then, they have made it to the semifinal on just one occasion; in 2010.

The last few years have seen Algeria produce some of best players on the continent; world beaters who can hold their own anywhere on the planet.

Riyad Mahrez, Islam Slimani, Sofiane Feghouli, Yacine Brahimi to name a few, are among the Algerian players collectively termed as the 'Golden Generation'.

This crop of players always entered every tournament as one of the favorites, but always struggled to meet expectations, shambolically failing to make it out of the group stage in 2017.

However the ongoing tournament seems to be one where they have finally hit top form, as the players all play with the conviction of going all the way.

This is the first time this team of players are going this far in the tournament and on the strength of their performances so far, this night will be the time when a talented bunch of players finally fulfil their promise.

1 / 3 NEXT