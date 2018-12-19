After Manchester United sack, what lies next for Jose Mourinho?

Karan Vinod FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 167 // 19 Dec 2018, 13:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

File photo: Bayern Muenchen v Inter Milan - UEFA Champions League Final

Jose Mourinho has been sacked. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. I repeat, Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Manchester United.

This comes as a little surprise to the United faithful as they have been calling out for a major change. The performance has been a major issue, the club hasn't backed him in the summer transfer window this season, and his press conference antics haven't helped the cause either.

Pogba has gone AWOL since the World Cup, Lukaku is going through a rough patch, Sanchez has looked a shadow of his former self. Players aren't playing for the manager and when that happens, only one person pays the price and that is the manager.

So, the question begs, What's next for Jose Mourinho?

Go the Benitez way?

Although he'd never do it, I genuinely think that Mourinho would be better off following what Rafa Benitez did, which was to play to his strengths, he is always felt more comfortable as the underdog, i.e. take over a sleeping giant and see what happens.

In today's fast-moving game it works best when the fans are behind him, there's a better chance of him having a squad full of hard-working, physical players which have always operated well in his teams, he'll have far more control over transfers to tailor a squad to his specifications, and contrary to popular belief he doesn't need money to be successful, both his Champions league winning teams weren't bankrolled at all (Inter 09-10 were at a net profit in transfers that season).

Seems like he needs the sense of genuine challenge back to re-energize him. He would probably thrive doing that and enjoy himself in the process.

Reunion with Real or Inter?

Other popular destinations could be either Real Madrid or Inter Milan.

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has always had a soft corner for Jose. Also with the financial muscle that Inter now posses, they could go out and get the players that Jose specifically want.

Advertisement