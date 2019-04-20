×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

"After Ronaldo’s elimination, Messi knows the Ballon d'Or is waiting”- Former Manchester United manager on the Ballon d'Or race

Debjit Ghoshal
ANALYST
News
617   //    20 Apr 2019, 13:13 IST

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is closing in on his sixth Ballon d'Or accolade this season
Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is closing in on his sixth Ballon d'Or accolade this season

What is the story?

According to former Manchester United and Real Madrid manager José Mourinho, Cristiano Ronaldo's elimination from the Champions League made it clear that Lionel Messi has a huge advantage in the 2019 Ballon d'Or race.

In case you didn’t know….

Lionel Messi was once again at his obvious best against Manchester United in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. He scored twice and played a crucial role in the third goal to inspire Barcelona’s 3-0 thumping win over the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo and Juventus have crashed out of the Champions League after their 2-3 aggregate loss over two legs at the hands of giant-killing Eredivisie side, Ajax.

As the Champions League is coming to its business end, we now have a more crystal-clear idea about who will win this year's Ballon d’Or accolade.

Messi has already netted 45 times this season and is leading Barcelona in their mission to claim a historic third treble in the last decade.

On the other hand, Ronaldo, with 26 goals this season, has failed to keep Juventus in the hunt to lift this year’s Champions League trophy and now has only the Serie A title to fight for.

The heart of the matter…

In a recent interview with Russia Today, Mourinho opened up about this year's Ballon d’Or race. As quoted by Marca, the Portuguese said:

"Messi is having a phenomenal season and, with Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo out of this fight, he knows that the Ballon d'Or is there waiting for him,”

When asked to choose between Barcelona or Liverpool to qualify for the finals, Mourinho was a little bit diplomatic in his answer.

Advertisement
"I would say Barcelona are a bit more of a favourite than Liverpool, but I also think it's 50-50," he added.


What’s Next?

Messi is expected to feature in Barcelona’s next game against Real Sociedad on Saturday night in the La Liga as the Catalan giants aim to move a step closer to sealing the title once again this season.

Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Jose Mourinho
Advertisement
'Messi is easy to understand': Jose Mourinho advises Liverpool on how to stop Barcelona star
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or: 4 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo may not win the award again
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 4 favourites to lift the Ballon d'Or: April 2019
RELATED STORY
'It is a different story when you are out on the pitch with him'- Former Manchester United star reveals what it is like to face Lionel Messi and what Red Devils can do to win the match
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: How Sir Alex Ferguson planned to stop the Argentine talisman when his Manchester United faced Barcelona
RELATED STORY
'Messi will want to leave his footprints'- Jose Mourinho gives his views on the Champions League clash between Manchester United and Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or: 3 reasons why Lionel Messi is already the firm favourite to win the award
RELATED STORY
Ryan Giggs gives his verdict on Ronaldo-Messi debate; reveals key difference between the two
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Former Manchester United president has his pick
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 3 possible blockbuster finals this season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us