AGF vs FC Copenhagen Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27, 2025 

AGF Aarhus and FC Copenhagen battle for three points in a Danish Superliga Championship playoff tie on Sunday at the New Vejlby Stadium.

The game is coming four days after Copenhagen had won 3-1 at home in the reverse fixture. Viktor Claesson broke the deadlock in the 13th minute to give them the lead at the break. Jordan Larsson made it two just past the hour-mark before Amin Chiakha stepped off the bench to guarantee the win. Tobias Bech netted an 88th-minute consolation for Aarhus.

The win saw the Lions climb to the summit of the standings with 50 points in 27 games, while Aarhus are sixth with 40 points.

AGF vs FC Copenhagen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Copenhagen have 49 wins from their last 96 head-to-head games with AGF, losing 20.

Their last 10 head-to-head games have seen both sides score, with eight producing at least three goals.

Aarhus have won one of their last eight league games, losing four.

Nine of Copenhagen's last 12 competitive games to produce a winner have been decided by one-goal margins.

Seven of Aarhus' last eight league games have had goals at both ends.

The away side on the day are winless in six head-to-head games, losing five.

AGF vs FC Copenhagen Prediction

Aarhus' defeat in the reverse fixture dampened their slim hopes of securing continental football. They are seven points off third-placed Brondby with five points left. Uwe Rosler's side have lost three of their last four league games.

Copenhagen, meanwhile, bounced back to winning ways after a mini slump that saw them lose two games on the bounce. It saw them open up a one-point advantage over defending champions Midtjylland, while third-placed Brondby are three points behind. FCK are still competing on two fronts, and results in the coming days could be crucial to their hopes of a double.

Games between the two sides tend to be entertaining, so expect the visitors to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: AGF 1-2 Copenhagen

AGF vs FC Copenhagen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Copenhagen to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

