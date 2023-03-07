Aguilas Doradas vs Independiente Santa Fe Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8th 2023 

Aguilas Doradas will welcome Independiente Santa Fe to Estadio Alberto Grisales for a Copa Sudamericana qualifier on Wednesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 3-0 defeat away to Independiente Medllin in the Colombian Primera A on Sunday. Miguel Monsalve, Diber Abonia and Daniel Torres all scored to guide their team to victory.

Santa Fe, meanwhile, fell to a 3-2 defeat away to Envigado. All five goals in the game were scored in the second half, with Juan Zapata and Henry Sanchez scoring and providing an assist each to guide the hosts to victory.

The defeat left them in 17th spot in the table, having garnered six points from as many matches. Aguilas are third with 12 points to show for their efforts in seven games.

Both sides will turn their focus to the Sudamericana qualifier, where a spot in the group stage is on offer for the winner of Wednesday's tie.

Aguilas Doradas vs Independiente Santa Fe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 30th meeting between the two sides. Independiente Sante Fe lead 14-17, while eight games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting, a 2-2 stalemate in July 2022.

Aguilas' defeat to Independiente Medellin ended their six-game unbeaten start to the new league season which saw them win three and draw three games.

Santa Fe have won just one of their six league matches so far, drawing three and losing two.

Four of the last six head-to-head games between the two sides produced less than three goals.

Aguilas Doradas vs Independiente Santa Fe Prediction

A place in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana is on the line and both sides are likely to play cautiously, considering the high stakes involved in the encounter.

Aguilas Doradas have been the better side so far this season and will be keen to bounce back from their defeat to Independiente Medellin over the weekend. Santa Fe have had a slow start to the campaign, having won just one game so far.

We are backing the hosts to claim a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Aguilas Doradas 1-0 Independiente Sante Fe

Aguilas Doradas vs Independiente Santa Fe Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Aguilas Doradas to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

