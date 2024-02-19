Aguilas Doradas vs Red Bull Bragantino Prediction and Betting Tips | February 20th 2024

Aguilas Doradas and Red Bull Bragantino square off at the Estádio do Morumbi in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores second qualifying round on Tuesday.

The Brasileiro Serie A outfit head into the midweek clash unbeaten in their last five matches and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Aguilas Doradas returned to winning ways in the Categoria Primera A on Saturday as they scraped a 1-0 victory over Millonarios at the Nemesio Camacho El Campín Stadium.

Prior to that, Hernán Gómez’s men were on a four-game winless run in the Colombian top flight, losing twice and picking up two draws in that time.

Aguilas Doradas, who are currently ninth in the Primera A standings, will look to pick up where they left off at the weekend as they continue their quest for continental football.

Elsewhere, Uruguayan midfielder Ignacio Laquintana came up clutch for Red Bull Bragantino as he netted a 96th-minute equaliser to hand them a pulsating 2-2 draw with Sao Paulo in Serie A.

With that result, Pedro Caixinha’s side have now gone five consecutive games without defeat in the Brazilian top flight, picking up 11 points from a possible 15 since a 1-0 loss to Palmeiras on January 31.

Having failed to qualify for the Copa Libertadores last season, Bragantino are looking to return to the continental showpiece since their group-stage exit in 2022.

Aguilas Doradas vs Red Bull Bragantino Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Aguilas Doradas and Red Bull Bragantino, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Aguilas Doradas are unbeaten in eight of their last 10 matches across all competitions, claiming five wins and three draws since late November.

Red Bull Bragantino are unbeaten in their last four away matches, picking up three wins and one draw since the turn of the year.

Doradas have lost just one of their last five home games across all competitions while claiming two wins and two draws since November.

Aguilas Doradas vs Red Bull Bragantino Prediction

Red Bull Bragantino have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks and will head into Copa Libertadores qualifiers with sky-high confidence.

Caixinha’s men boast the firepower needed to get the job done and we fancy them claiming the first-leg victory.

Prediction: Aguilas Doradas 0-2 Red Bull Bragantino

Aguilas Doradas vs Red Bull Bragantino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bragantino to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of Bragantino’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been at least 11 corner kicks in six of the hosts' last seven outings)