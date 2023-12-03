Ahal vs Al Ain Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th December 2023

Ahal will entertain Al Ain at Aşgabat Stadiony in the AFC Champions League on Tuesday.

Ahal vs Al Ain Preview

There is nothing at stake in this game, as the two sides already know where they stand ahead of the final matchday. The hosts sit bottom of Group A with four points and have long bid bye to this edition. The visitors are top of the group with 12 points and have qualified for the round of 16.

Ahal have won once, drawn once and lost thrice, conceding 11 goals against five, which leaves them with a -6 goal difference. The Turkmenistan side lost 4-2 in the first leg against Al Ain but are expected to make a show of the final game to please their supporters. They are unbeaten in their last four home matches.

Al Ain have maintained a near-flawless campaign, winning four games and losing once. The United Arab Emirates side returned to the competition this year after missing out on the previous two editions. This is the third time they have reached the round of 16 following successes in 2015 and 2018.

Al Zaeem have won all their away games thus far in the group, and will be looking to add Ahal as their final nemesis. The visitors are in top form as well in the UAE Pro League, sitting second with 18 points after nine rounds of games. Last season, they finished in second place to secure an AFC Champions League qualification.

Ahal vs Al Ain Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Ahal have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Ahal have scored seven goals and conceded four in their last five matches.

Ahal’s best record in the competition remains a group-stage finish while AI Ain boast one title won in 2003.

AI Ain have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Ahal have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches while AI Ain have won thrice and lost twice.

Ahal vs Al Ain Prediction

Ahal’s talisman Elman Tagayew will hope to wrap up the campaign with one more appealing display following two goals in two games.

With five goals already to his name, Togolese striker Kodjo Laba is eying a place in the top scorer chart. AI Ain will count on him for goals.

AI Ain are favoured to win based on form and experience.

Prediction: Ahal 1-2 Al Ain

Ahal vs Al Ain Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Al Ain to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Al Ain to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Ahal to score - Yes