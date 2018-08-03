Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Ahmed Musa joins Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
News
387   //    03 Aug 2018, 16:32 IST

Middlesbrough v Leicester City - Premier League
Middlesbrough v Leicester City - Premier League

What's the story?

Ahmed Musa has joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr FC on a four-year contract, as per reports from Goal. Although the Global club did not reveal the fee, ESPN report that José Daniel Carreño's side have paid an initial price of £14.8 million, which could rise up to £25 million.

In case you didn't know...

The 25-year-old featured in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup for Nigeria and found the back of the net twice in three matches. He garnered a lot of praise when he single-handedly upstaged Iceland in a group fixture by scoring a brace.

He has previously played for VVV-Venlo and CSKA Moscow.

The heart of the matter

Musa joined the Foxes in 2016 for a club record fee of £16 million, but struggled to make a pronounced impact at the King Power Stadium, having struck only four goals in 33 appearances. In the winter of the 2017-18 season, he was sent back to his previous club, CSKA Moscow, on a loan deal.

For the Russian outfit, he scored a fantastic 6 goals in 10 matches. His poor stint at Leicester City and a fine 2018 meant that a possible transfer was on the cards. This situation worked in the Riyadh-based side's favor, who faced stiff competition from a host of European clubs, but eventually came out on top.

Musa can operate as a center-forward or as a left-winger. He is pacy, sharp and agile. He has followed Morocco international Nordin Amrabat, who completed the switch from Watford, to the Al-A'alamy.

Video


What's next?

The pacy forward will hope to guide his new side to a Saudi Professional League triumph after their impressive third-place finish in the 2016-17 campaign. Al-Nassr begin their season against Ohod on 30th August.

Meanwhile, Leicester City begin their Premier League season away at Manchester United on the opening day.

Premier League 2018-19
