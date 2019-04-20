×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AIFF plans internal meet before meeting I-League clubs

IANS
NEWS
News
2   //    20 Apr 2019, 19:13 IST
IANS Image
All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Praful Patel. (File Photo: IANS)
By Jaydeep Basu

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is having a second thought about the much-awaited meeting between its President Praful Patel and the I-League clubs, which won't happen before the AIFF takes stock of the situation on its own about the future roadmap of Indian domestic football.

Earlier, AIFF officials had repeatedly said that Patel was reluctant to meet the I-League clubs since they refused to play the Super Cup in Bhubaneswar despite assurances from the federation President.

However, according to sources, senior AIFF officials could now hold a meeting with its marketing partners later this month to chalk out a strategy under the current circumstances before Patel could explain the plan to the I-League clubs. However, no dates for the proposed meeting has been fixed.

The main point of discussion in the meeting, it is believed, will be to finalise whether to invite new bid documents to induct fresh clubs in the Indian Super League (ISL) for the 2019-20 season and officially make the ISL the top league or to continue with the present arrangement of playing two leagues simultaneously.

"Given the current situation and the time constraint, the chances of opening fresh bids for next season's ISL seem unlikely," said a source, who is in the know of things.

"But the I-League clubs should be told that their interests would be kept in mind before drawing up the future roadmap," the source added.

The clubs would once again be told that though the I-League could be reduced to League One in near future, the promotion/relegation system would return in the next four to five seasons once the contractual obligations between ISL organisers and the franchises are over.

The reluctance of the ISL organisers to invite fresh bids for new ISL franchises could be gauged from the fact that neither of the two Kolkata clubs, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, seem prepared enough to enter the ISL next season.

While East Bengal are not convinced about paying the hefty franchise fee, Mohun Bagan are yet to find suitable sponsors to raise funds. ISL organisers, however, can induct a team from another city like Hyderabad or Ahmedabad.

Advertisement

The AIFF is aware that the present arrangement of playing two leagues simultaneously could be continued for maximum one more season as the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) allowed it to happen on a strictly temporary basis.

The Asian body granted the AFC Cup and AFC Champions League spots for the winners of ISL and I-League, respectively, on the request of AIFF, but could now start insisting on having one league in the country.

(Jaydeep Basu can be contacted at basu.jaydeep@ians.in)

Advertisement
AIFF chief's meeting with I-League clubs put on hold
RELATED STORY
AIFF President to meet agitating I-League clubs
RELATED STORY
Super Cup fiasco: Who is to blame -- AIFF or clubs
RELATED STORY
I-League clubs wait for meeting with AIFF chief
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Uncertainty in Indian Football before ISL Final and Super Cup due to AIFF's high-handedness
RELATED STORY
Won't break promise to meet I-League clubs: Patel
RELATED STORY
Super Cup saga continues as AIFF refuses to budge
RELATED STORY
Kashmir-Minerva game won't be replayed: AIFF official
RELATED STORY
Leagues, clubs to meet for tricky Champions League talks
RELATED STORY
AIFF calls Minerva's AFC Cup fears baseless
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us