×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AIFF President to meet agitating I-League clubs

IANS
NEWS
News
20   //    22 Mar 2019, 14:56 IST
IANS Image
Kushal Das. (Photo: IANS)
By Jagannath Chatterjee

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Holi brought good news for I-League clubs across the country as All India Football Federation (AIFF) General Secretary Kushal Das informed them that President Praful Patel has agreed to meet them between April 10-15. This comes after the agitating clubs said they will reconsider withdrawing from the Super Cup if the President met them.

"I am sending this communication on behalf of Patel. He will meet the clubs to discuss the road map for Indian football as communicated to me by the clubs on 20th March between 10th to 15th April (tentatively 14th April)," Das wrote in an e-mail to the clubs, accessed by IANS. The venue of the meeting is yet to be finalised.

Das has also urged the clubs to ensure that the game doesn't suffer because of differences in opinion which he said can always be sorted via mutual discussions.

Expressing gratitude to the AIFF President on behalf of the clubs, Debashis Dutta, Director of Mohun Bagan Football Club, stressed that the clubs will participate in the Super Cup but requested the AIFF to start the competition afresh. This is to ensure that clubs like Minerva Punjab FC, Aizawl FC, who earlier boycotted the qualifying rounds, can also be a part of the competition.

"We express our sincere gratitude to our President who has offered to meet us in spite of his hectic schedule. We duly take note of our President's advice and will ensure that football will not suffer because of the differences," Dutta's e-mail said.

"We reciprocate the goodwill gesture by giving our consent/willingness to play the 'Super Cup' with the request to start the competition afresh and reschedule the qualifying rounds," Dutta added.

However, IANS learnt that though all the clubs have received the mail, a unified decision has not been taken yet. It will only be taken after all the agitating clubs sit together and decide the future course of action. This is likely to happen in a day or two.

(Jagannath Chatterjee can be contacted at jagannath.c@ians.in)

IANS
NEWS
I-League 2018-19: Clubs join hands, seek urgent appointment of AIFF President Praful Patel
RELATED STORY
I-League clubs open to rethink Super Cup participation
RELATED STORY
I-League clubs wait for meeting with AIFF chief
RELATED STORY
Eight I-League clubs withdraw from Super Cup
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Uncertainty in Indian Football before ISL Final and Super Cup due to AIFF's high-handedness
RELATED STORY
After U-17 World Cup, AIFF hopes to bring FIFA the 2021 U-20 World Cup to India
RELATED STORY
ISL: Now, I-League clubs come up with a way forward for Indian football
RELATED STORY
Discontent in Indian Football - Minerva Punjab, Mohun Bagan pull out of Hero Super Cup; Other clubs may follow
RELATED STORY
Football mess in India after Super Cup saga
RELATED STORY
UEFA set to meet clubs, leagues on Euro competitions future
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
PP SIE ETH Sierra Leone vs Ethiopia
24 Mar SEN MAD 12:30 AM Senegal vs Madagascar
24 Mar MAL SOU 12:30 AM Mali vs South Sudan
24 Mar CON LIB 06:30 PM Congo DR vs Liberia
24 Mar ZIM CON 06:30 PM Zimbabwe vs Congo
24 Mar CEN GUI 07:30 PM Central African Republic vs Guinea
24 Mar BEN TOG 08:30 PM Benin vs Togo
24 Mar CAP LES 08:30 PM Cape Verde Islands vs Lesotho
24 Mar TAN UGA 08:30 PM Tanzania vs Uganda
European Qualifiers
Tomorrow MAL FAR 10:30 PM Malta vs Faroe Islands
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us