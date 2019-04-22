×
AIFF signs coaching convention with AFC

IANS
NEWS
News
14   //    22 Apr 2019, 17:57 IST
IANS Image
All India Football Federation. (Photo: Twitter/@IndianFootball)

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has signed a coaching convention with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) focused on coaching rules and methods. It will highlight the regulations and guidelines of coaches' education.

Savio Medeira, acting technical director, AIFF commented, "Coaching convention will help the coaches to manage their schedule in a better way as it will be done in modules and it will also help them to work on their deficiencies during the break. Coaches will also have to undergo assignments which were not there before. Overall it will help coaches to be more confident and efficient in their approach towards coaching."

Coaching licenses have paramount importance in pursuing a professional career which remain valid for three years. If a coach does not undergo Continued Professional Development (CPD) courses during this period of three years, the license will be revoked.

On the other hand, the license will be renewed for another three years if the candidate acquires his CPD of 21 points. Otherwise, they will have to repeat the specific diploma course again.

Medeira feels this CPD will "help the coaches who aren't employed to stay connected".

"CPD is one of the criteria's of the convention to renew their licenses. It will help coaches who are not employed to stay connected to the latest trends of the game by attending CPD courses. If coaches don't attend refresher courses and collect credit points within three years they will have to repeat the entire course again," he said.

