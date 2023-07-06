AIK vs BK Hacken Prediction and Betting Tips | July 8th 2023

Round 14 of the Swedish Allsvenskan gets underway on Saturday when AIK and BK Hacken square off at Friends Arena.

Andreas Brannstorm’s men will be looking to get one over the visitors, having lost both home and away fixtures last season.

AIK picked up two back-to-back wins for the first time since March as they edged out Brommapojkarna 2-0 last Saturday.

Prior to that, Brannstorm’s side came from behind to claim a 2-1 friendly victory over IFK Norrköping June 26 and end their nine-match winless run.

After a poor start to the season, AIK currently sit 14th in the Allsvenskan table, just five points above rock-bottom Varbergs.

BK Hacken, on the other hand, failed to return to winning ways last time out as they were held to a thrilling 2-2 draw by Norrköping.

This followed a 1-0 friendly defeat at the hands of Djurgardens on June 26 which brought their three-match winning streak to an end.

With 29 points from 14 matches, Per Mathias Hogmo’s men are currently third in the league standings, five points off first-placed Malmo.

AIK vs BK Hacken Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

AIK have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming 22 wins from the last 38 meetings between the sides.

BK Hacken have picked up seven wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

AIK have lost five of their last six games against the Getingarna, with a 2-1 victory in August 2021 being the exception.

Hogmo’s men are unbeaten in their last four league matches, claiming three wins and one draw since May’s 1-0 loss to Djurgarden.

The Gnaget have managed just one home win in the league this season while losing twice and claiming two draws in their six matches so far.

AIK vs BK Hacken Prediction

Hacken have enjoyed the better of this fixture in recent weeks and head into the weekend as one of the most in-form sides in the league. While the Getingarna are clear favourites, we predict AIK make use of their home advantage and hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: AIK 2-2 BK Hacken

AIK vs BK Hacken Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five meetings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in six of the last seven clashes between the sides)

Poll : 0 votes