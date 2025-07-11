AIK vs Degerfors Prediction and Betting Tips | July 13th 2025

AIK will host Degerfors at the Strawberry Arena on Sunday in another round of the 2025 Allsvenskan campaign. The home side have hit a rough patch in the league of late and are falling behind in the title race as they sit third in the league standings with 29 points from 15 matches.

They suffered a 2-0 defeat away at Halmstad last time out, conceding a quickfire double in the first half and failing to find a way back into the contest despite dominating possession for most of the game.

Degerfors, meanwhile, are in poor form at the moment and have work to do if they are to avoid an immediate return to the Swedish second tier. They were thrashed 5-1 by Djurgarden in their last match, heading into the break three goals down before Marcus Rafferty netted a consolation goal for Bruket.

The visitors sit 14th in the league table with 13 points. They are just one point above Oster in the first automatic relegation spot and will be keen to widen that gap come the weekend.

AIK vs Degerfors Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 65 meetings between the two teams. AIK have won 32 of those games while Degerfors have won 19 times.

There have been 14 draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended 1-1.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 13 games in this fixture, a run stretching back to 1997.

AIK are the fourth-highest-scoring side in the Allsvenskan this term with a goal tally of 21

Bruket have the worst defensive record in the Swedish top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 30.

AIK vs Degerfors Prediction

Gnaget have lost two of their last three league games and have won just two of their last seven. They are, however, one of just two teams in the Allsvenskan this term yet to lose at home and will head into the weekend clash as clear favorites.

Degerfors, meanwhile, have lost their last five games on the trot and have won just one of their last nine. They have lost their last two away outings and could see that run extend here.

Prediction: AIK 3-1 Degerfors

AIK vs Degerfors Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: AIK to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in eight of the visitors' last 10 matches)

