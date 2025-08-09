AIK vs Djurgarden Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10th 2025

The action continues in round 19 of Swedish Allsvenskan as AIK and Djurgarden go head-to-head on Sunday. Jani Honkavaara’s men have lost each of their last four visits to Strawberry Arena in the league since October 2021, and will be looking to end this poor four-year run.
AIK placed one foot in the UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs as they picked up a 2-1 victory over Hungarian outfit Gyor in the first leg of their third qualifying round tie on Thursday.
Having won their two games in the Conference League qualifiers, scoring 10 goals and keeping two clean sheets, Mikkjal Kjartansson Thomassen’s men now return to action in Allsvenskan, where they have failed to win seven of their last 10 matches (3L, 4D).
AIK have picked up 33 points from their 18 league matches so far to sit fifth in the standings, level on points with fourth-placed Malmo.
Meanwhile, Djurgarden were denied a third win on the trot for the first time this year when they were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Halmstad on home turf last Sunday.
With that result, Honkavaara’s men are unbeaten in five of their last six games, picking up three wins and two draws, having managed just one win from the five games preceding this run.
Djurgarden have won seven of their 18 Allsvenskan matches so far, while losing six and claiming five draws, to collect 26 points and sit eighth in the league standings.
AIK vs Djurgarden Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With 23 wins from the last 51 meetings between the sides, AIK boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.
- Djurgarden have picked up 12 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 16 occasions.
- AIK are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 games against Honkavaara’s men, picking up eight wins and one draw since November 2020.
- Djurgarden have lost their most recent four away games against AIK in the league and have failed to win 11 of their last 12 visits to Strawberry Arena, losing eight and claiming three draws since May 2013.
- AIK are one of just two sides yet to suffer defeat at home in the league, having picked up five wins and three draws from their eight matches so far.
AIK vs Djurgarden Prediction
AIK took another step towards securing European football in midweek and they will look to keep the momentum going as they return to league action. Thomassen’s men boast a solid home record against Djurgarden and we are backing them to come away with the desired result this weekend.
Prediction: AIK 2-0 Djurgarden
AIK vs Djurgarden Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - AIK to win
Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the last seven meetings between the two teams)
Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have also been fewer than three goals scored in their last six encounters)