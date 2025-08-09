AIK vs Djurgarden Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10th 2025

The action continues in round 19 of Swedish Allsvenskan as AIK and Djurgarden go head-to-head on Sunday. Jani Honkavaara’s men have lost each of their last four visits to Strawberry Arena in the league since October 2021, and will be looking to end this poor four-year run.

Ad

AIK placed one foot in the UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs as they picked up a 2-1 victory over Hungarian outfit Gyor in the first leg of their third qualifying round tie on Thursday.

Having won their two games in the Conference League qualifiers, scoring 10 goals and keeping two clean sheets, Mikkjal Kjartansson Thomassen’s men now return to action in Allsvenskan, where they have failed to win seven of their last 10 matches (3L, 4D).

Ad

Trending

AIK have picked up 33 points from their 18 league matches so far to sit fifth in the standings, level on points with fourth-placed Malmo.

Meanwhile, Djurgarden were denied a third win on the trot for the first time this year when they were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Halmstad on home turf last Sunday.

With that result, Honkavaara’s men are unbeaten in five of their last six games, picking up three wins and two draws, having managed just one win from the five games preceding this run.

Ad

Djurgarden have won seven of their 18 Allsvenskan matches so far, while losing six and claiming five draws, to collect 26 points and sit eighth in the league standings.

AIK vs Djurgarden Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 23 wins from the last 51 meetings between the sides, AIK boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Djurgarden have picked up 12 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 16 occasions.

AIK are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 games against Honkavaara’s men, picking up eight wins and one draw since November 2020.

Djurgarden have lost their most recent four away games against AIK in the league and have failed to win 11 of their last 12 visits to Strawberry Arena, losing eight and claiming three draws since May 2013.

AIK are one of just two sides yet to suffer defeat at home in the league, having picked up five wins and three draws from their eight matches so far.

Ad

AIK vs Djurgarden Prediction

AIK took another step towards securing European football in midweek and they will look to keep the momentum going as they return to league action. Thomassen’s men boast a solid home record against Djurgarden and we are backing them to come away with the desired result this weekend.

Prediction: AIK 2-0 Djurgarden

AIK vs Djurgarden Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AIK to win

Ad

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the last seven meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have also been fewer than three goals scored in their last six encounters)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More