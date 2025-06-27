AIK vs Goteborg Prediction and Betting Tips | June 29th 2025

AIK will host Goteborg at the Strawberry Arena on Sunday in another round of the 2025 Allsvenskan campaign. The home side have struggled to pick up wins in the league in recent games and have now dropped down to third place in the table, four points behind high-flying Mjallby at the top of the pile.
They suffered a 3-1 away defeat to Sirius in their last competitive outing and perhaps deserved more from the game but were guilty of wasteful finishing, particularly in the second-half. AIK then participated in mid-season friendlies last week, losing 4-0 to Bodo/Glimt in their first game before losing 2-1 to Sirius in the second.
Goteborg meanwhile are enjoying a positive run of results at the moment. They picked up a 3-1 away victory over Brommapojkarna last time out in the Allsvenskan. They headed into the break with a two-goal lead thanks to a brace from Kolbeinn Thordarson before Sebastian Clemmensen came off the bench to seal the points for Blavitt deep into additional time.
The visitors sit sixth in the table with 19 points from 12 matches and will be keen to extend their winning run on Sunday.
AIK vs Goteborg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Sunday's game will mark the 185th meeting between AIK and Goteborg. The hosts have won 60 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 88 times with their other 36 contests ending in draws.
- The hosts are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture.
- The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.
- Goteborg have the second-worst offensive and defensive records of any team in the top-half of the Allsvenskan this term with 16 goals scored and 16 conceded.
AIK vs Goteborg Prediction
AIK's loss to Sirius last time out marked their first league defeat of the season and they will be keen to bounce back here. They are undefeated on home turf since early November and will head into this one as slight favorites.
Goteborg have won their last three league games on the bounce after managing just one win in the previous six before this run. They have however struggled for results in this fixture of late and could lose this one.
Prediction: AIK 2-1 Goteborg
AIK vs Goteborg Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: AIK
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)