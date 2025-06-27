AIK vs Goteborg Prediction and Betting Tips | June 29th 2025

AIK will host Goteborg at the Strawberry Arena on Sunday in another round of the 2025 Allsvenskan campaign. The home side have struggled to pick up wins in the league in recent games and have now dropped down to third place in the table, four points behind high-flying Mjallby at the top of the pile.

They suffered a 3-1 away defeat to Sirius in their last competitive outing and perhaps deserved more from the game but were guilty of wasteful finishing, particularly in the second-half. AIK then participated in mid-season friendlies last week, losing 4-0 to Bodo/Glimt in their first game before losing 2-1 to Sirius in the second.

Goteborg meanwhile are enjoying a positive run of results at the moment. They picked up a 3-1 away victory over Brommapojkarna last time out in the Allsvenskan. They headed into the break with a two-goal lead thanks to a brace from Kolbeinn Thordarson before Sebastian Clemmensen came off the bench to seal the points for Blavitt deep into additional time.

The visitors sit sixth in the table with 19 points from 12 matches and will be keen to extend their winning run on Sunday.

AIK vs Goteborg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 185th meeting between AIK and Goteborg. The hosts have won 60 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 88 times with their other 36 contests ending in draws.

The hosts are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Goteborg have the second-worst offensive and defensive records of any team in the top-half of the Allsvenskan this term with 16 goals scored and 16 conceded.

AIK vs Goteborg Prediction

AIK's loss to Sirius last time out marked their first league defeat of the season and they will be keen to bounce back here. They are undefeated on home turf since early November and will head into this one as slight favorites.

Goteborg have won their last three league games on the bounce after managing just one win in the previous six before this run. They have however struggled for results in this fixture of late and could lose this one.

Prediction: AIK 2-1 Goteborg

AIK vs Goteborg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: AIK

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More