AIK vs IF Elfsborg Prediction and Betting Tips | June 11th 2023

The Swedish Allsvenskan returns with a fresh set of fixtures as AIK and IF Elfsborg square off at Friends Arena on Sunday.

Both sides are currently in contrasting forms, with the hosts failing to win their last eight outings.

AIK failed to find their feet as they needed an 84th-minute strike from Abdussalam Magashy to salvage a 1-1 draw with Kalmarr on home turf last Sunday.

Andreas Brannstorm’s side have now gone eight consecutive matches without a win, losing four and claiming four draws since their 2-0 victory over Hammarby on April 16.

With seven points from 11 matches, AIK are currently 15th in the Allsvenskan table, two points and one place above rock-bottom Varbergs BoIS.

Elfsborg, on the other hand, played out a 1-1 draw with Djurgardens when the sides squared off at the Boras Arena last weekend.

Jimmy Thelin’s side were previously on a blistering run of eight straight wins, scoring 25 goals and keeping four clean sheets in that time.

Following a solid start to the season, Elfsborg are currently second in the league table, just two points behind first-placed Malmo.

AIK vs IF Elfsborg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 20 wins from the last 51 meetings between the sides, AIK boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Elfsborg have picked up 14 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 17 occasions.

AIK are in an eight-match winless run, picking up four draws and losing four since April’s win over Hammarby.

Thelin’s men have won their last four away matches, scoring nine goals and conceding five since a goalless draw against Verbergs on April 10.

Di Gule are unbeaten in their last four home matches, picking up one win and three draws since April’s 3-0 loss to Norrköping.

AIK vs IF Elfsborg Prediction

Elfsborg have flown out of the blocks this season and find themselves in the upper echelons of the table.

Di Gule take on an out-of-sorts AIK side and we are backing Elfsborg to return to winning ways this weekend.

Prediction: AIK 1-2 IF Elfsborg

AIK vs IF Elfsborg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Elfsborg

Tip 2: First to score - Elfsborg (This weekend's visitors have opened the scoring in four of their last five matches)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of the last six meetings between the sides)

