AIK vs Kalmar prediction, preview, team news and more | Swedish Allsvenskan 2022-23

AIK will be seeking to end their three-game winless run in the Swedish Allsvenskan when they play host to Kalmar at the Friends Arena on Sunday.

The visitors, meanwhile, head into the weekend unbeaten in each of their last six outings across all competitions and will look to keep the ball rolling.

AIK failed to return to winning ways last Sunday as they were held to a 2-2 draw by IF Elfsborg.

They have now failed to win any of their last three league outings, picking up two draws and losing once since May’s 2-1 victory at Helsingborgs.

With 25 points from 14 games, AIK are currently third in the Allsvenskan standings, three points off first-placed Hacken.

Like the hosts, Kalmar were involved in a share of the spoils last time out when they played out a 1-1 draw with Sirius.

This followed a similar 1-1 draw away to Helsingborgs on July 2 which saw their two-game winning streak come to an end.

Kalmar, who are unbeaten in six straight games, are currently sixth in the league table after picking up 21 points from 13 games.

AIK vs Kalmar Head-To-Head

With 17 wins from the last 41 meetings between the sides, AIK boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture. Kalmar have picked up 13 wins in that time, while 11 games have ended all square.

AIK Form Guide: D-L-D-W-L

Kalmar Form Guide: D-D-W-W-D

AIK vs Kalmar Team News

AIK

AIK will take to the pitch without the services of Abdirahman Ahmed and Per Karlsson, who are currently recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Abdirahman Ahmed, Per Karlsson

Suspended: None

Kalmar

Nahom Girmai is a doubt for Kalmar after coming off with a 56th-minute injury against Sirius last time out. Other than that, the visitors head into the weekend with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Nahom Girmai

AIK vs Kalmar Predicted XI

AIK Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kristoffer Nordfeldt; Mikael Lustig, Alexander Milosevic, Sotirios Papagiannopoulos, Erick Otieno; Nicolás Stefanelli, Bilal Hussein, Sebastian Larsson; Zak Elbouzedi, Mbunga Kimpioka, Axel Björnström

Kalmar Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ricardo Friedrich; Axel Lindahl, Lars Saetra, Rasmus Sjöstedt, David Ólafsson; Noah Shamoun, Carl Gustafsson, Pereira Sipiao; Simon Skrabb, Isak Jansson, Oliver Berg

AIK vs Kalmar Prediction

Looking at past results between AlK and Kalmar, we expect a cagey contest with both sides taking the game to each other in search of all three points. We predict they will do just enough to come away with a share of the spoils.

Prediction: AIK 1-1 Kalmar

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far