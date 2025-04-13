AIK vs Malmo Prediction and Betting Tips | April 14th 2025

The Swedish Allsvenskan returns with a fresh set of fixtures as AIK and Malmo lock horns at Friends Arena on Monday. Henrik Rydstrom’s men head into the game on a run of seven consecutive victories and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Ad

Malmo were involved in a seven-goal classic against Norrkoping last Sunday as they secured a 4-3 victory when the two sides squared off at Friends Arena.

Before that, Mikkjal Kjartansson Thomassen’s men kicked off the 2025 Allsvenskan campaign with a 1-0 victory over GAIS at the Gamla Ullevi thanks to a 92nd-minute winner from Bersant Celina.

AIK will be backing themselves to keep the juggernaut rolling on Monday as they take on an opposing side who have failed to win their last four meetings, losing twice and claiming two draws since a 2-0 victory in May 2022.

Ad

Trending

Like the home side, Malmo maintained their 100% start to the new league campaign last time out when they edged out Elfsborg 2-1 on home turf.

Rydstrom’s men have won six games on the trot across all competitions, scoring 17 goals and keeping four clean sheets since January’s 2-2 draw against Slavia Prague in the Europa League.

Malmo head into the new season off the back of clinching their 27th Allsvenskan title as they finished with 65 points from 30 games last season, 11 points and two places above AIK.

Ad

AIK vs Malmo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 23 wins from the last 49 meetings between the sides, Malmo boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

AIK have picked up 11 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 15 occasions.

Thomassen’s men are unbeaten in their last seven home games against Malmo, claiming six draws and one win since a 1-0 defeat in May 2017.

Malmo are on a run of 15 straight Allsvenskan matches without defeat, picking up nine wins and six draws since a 1-0 loss against Sirius in July 2024.

Ad

AIK vs Malmo Prediction

Looking at past meetings between AIK and Malmo, we anticipate another thrilling contest between the two sides, who are expected to challenge for the league once again.

Home advantage gives Thomassen’s men a slight upper hand here and we are backing them to come away with all three points on Monday.

Prediction: AIK 3-1 Malmo

AIK vs Malmo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AIK to win

Ad

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in seven of Malmo’s last eight games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of AIK’s last five games)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More