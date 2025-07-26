AIK vs Oster Prediction and Betting Tips | July 27th 2025

The Swedish Allsvenskan returns with a fresh set of fixtures as AIK and Oster go head-to-head at Strawberry Arena on Sunday. Mikkjal Kjartansson Thomassen’s men head into the weekend unbeaten in their 10 home games in 2025 and will be looking to extend this impressive streak.

AIK placed one foot in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League as they secured a 2-0 first-leg victory over Estonian outfit Paide Linnameeskond in midweek.

Thomassen’s side now turn their focus to the Allsvenskan, where they have had a topsy-turvy run of results of late, winning just three of their nine games since May 14.

Despite their inconsistent form, AIK remain in the title conversation as they sit third in the league table with 32 points from 17 games, eight points off first-placed Mjallby.

On the other hand, Oster were left empty-handed yet again as they fell to a 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Malmo last Saturday.

Martin Foyston’s men have now lost three games on the bounce and are without a win in their last five matches (3L, 2D) since scraping a 2-1 victory over Degerfors on May 31.

Oster have picked up 12 points from their 16 Allsvenskan matches so far to sit 15th in the league standings, one point behind 13th-placed Sirius just outside the relegation zone.

AIK vs Oster Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

AIK have been imperious in the history of this fixture, having won 10 of the last 13 meetings between the two teams.

Oster have picked up just one win in that time, while the two teams have settled for a share of the spoils once.

AIK are unbeaten in their 10 competitive home games in 2025, picking up seven wins and three draws since the turn of the year.

Oster have lost just one of their last five away matches across all competitions while claiming two wins and two draws since the start of May.

AIK vs Oster Prediction

Buoyed by their Conference League qualifying victory, AIK will head into the weekend in high spirits as they look to return to winning ways in the league and close the gap on Mjallby.

Given the gulf in quality and depth between the two teams, we are backing AIK to edge out Oster and heap more misery on the out-of-sorts visitors.

Prediction: AIK 3-1 Oster

AIK vs Oster Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AIK to win

Tip 2: First to score - AIK (The hosts have opened the scoring in four of their last five games against Oster)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in four of their last five encounters)

