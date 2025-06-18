AIK vs Sirius Prediction and Betting Tips | June 19th 2025

Sirius return to action on Thursday when they journey to the Enavallen Stadium to face AIK in a friendly matchup. This will be the second meeting between the two sides within the space of three weeks after Andreas Engelmark’s men secured a thrilling 3-1 victory in their Allsvenskan clash on June 1.

AIK failed to secure a morale-boosting result last Sunday when they fell to a 3-1 defeat against Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt in a friendly at the Studenternas IP.

This followed a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Sirius in the Allsvenskan on June 1, a result which saw their unbeaten start to the league campaign come to an end.

AIK have picked up 26 points from their 13 Allsvenskan matches so far to sit third in the league standings, four points behind first-placed Mjallby.

As for Sirius, the win over AIK saw them rise out of the danger zone as they now sit 13th in the Allsvenskan table with 12 points from 12 games, one point above the dotted line.

Before that, Engelmark’s men were on a run of three back-to-back defeats in the league, conceding seven goals and scoring four in that time. Sirius will look to build on the win over AIK last time out and make it three wins from their three friendly games since March’s 4-0 loss against Hammarby.

AIK vs Sirius Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 14 wins from the last 23 meetings between the sides, AIK boast a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Sirius have picked up just two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

AIK are unbeaten in their last six friendly games against Sirius, picking up two wins and four draws while scoring 13 goals and conceding 10 since November 2013.

Sirius are on a run of five back-to-back away matches without a win, losing three and claiming two draws since the start of April.

AIK vs Sirius Prediction

Looking at past meetings between AIK and Sirius, we anticipate an action-packed contest as both sides look to gather momentum ahead of their return to league action. AIK boast a superior and more experienced squad and we are tipping them to come out on top at the Enavallen Stadium.

Prediction: AIK 3-1 Sirius

AIK vs Sirius Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AIK to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of Sirius’ last nine games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in four of Sirius’ most recent five matches)

