"Ain't passing to Mane for the remainder of the season" - Fans accuse Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah of attempting to 'steal all the glory' in AFCON final

Football fans have reacted to Mohamed Salah's Egypt losing the AFCON final to fellow Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane and Senegal.
The AFCON final was one of the most-anticipated games of the year, with two African and Anfield superstars facing each other. The game eventually ended 0-0, with Senegal winning the final in a penalty shootout.
Egypt's Mohamed Abdelmonem and Mohanad Lasheen missed their respective spot kicks which meant Salah did not get a chance to take the final penalty. Sadio Mane scored the final penalty, which saw Senegal clinch their first AFCON title following a 4-2 win in the shootout.
Twitter was divided following the final with a host of Liverpool fans saddened to see one of their star players return empty-handed. Rivals fans, on the other hand, had a jolly time seeing the 29-year-old Egyptian star lose. Some fans have even accused Mo Salah of wanting to steal glory by trying to score the final penalty.
It is worth mentioning that a similar situation arose during the semi-finals of Euro 2012 between Portugal and Spain. Cristiano Ronaldo was due to take the fifth penalty for Portugal on that occasion. However, the shootout did not reach the final kick following misses from Joao Moutinho and Bruno Alves.
Sadio Mane, meanwhile, ended up being adjudged the best player of the tournament. The Senegalese forward scored three goals and provided two assists in the entire tournament.
The African duo will now return to Liverpool as the Reds embark on a busy second half of the season. They take on Inter Milan in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League before facing Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.
Mohamed Salah's return will be a massive boost for Liverpool
Mohamed Salah's return will be a massive boost for Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool look to catch Manchester City in the Premier League race. The Reds are currently nine points behind the defending champions but have a game in hand.
The Egyptian forward has been a talisman for Liverpool this season, having scored 23 goals in 26 appearances across all competitions.
However, it is worth mentioning that both Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah have only got 18 months remaining on their respective contracts at Anfield. There have so far been no reports on an agreed deal between the club and the players.