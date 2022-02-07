"Ain't passing to Mane for the remainder of the season" - Fans accuse Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah of attempting to 'steal all the glory' in AFCON final

Football fans have reacted to Mohamed Salah's Egypt losing the AFCON final to fellow Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane and Senegal.

The AFCON final was one of the most-anticipated games of the year, with two African and Anfield superstars facing each other. The game eventually ended 0-0, with Senegal winning the final in a penalty shootout.

Egypt's Mohamed Abdelmonem and Mohanad Lasheen missed their respective spot kicks which meant Salah did not get a chance to take the final penalty. Sadio Mane scored the final penalty, which saw Senegal clinch their first AFCON title following a 4-2 win in the shootout.

Twitter was divided following the final with a host of Liverpool fans saddened to see one of their star players return empty-handed. Rivals fans, on the other hand, had a jolly time seeing the 29-year-old Egyptian star lose. Some fans have even accused Mo Salah of wanting to steal glory by trying to score the final penalty.

Here are some of the best tweets:

🏴‍☠️ @FuadCadani Vincent Aboubukar in the crowd to make sure he sees Salah failure in the flesh, I respect this level of hate. Vincent Aboubukar in the crowd to make sure he sees Salah failure in the flesh, I respect this level of hate.

Jamie Carragher @Carra23 #SENEGY That is why your best penalty taker should never go fifth. Mo Salah not taking a penalty for Egypt in a shootout in a final is madness. Also happened to Ronaldo years ago for Portugal v Spain. #AFCON2021 That is why your best penalty taker should never go fifth. Mo Salah not taking a penalty for Egypt in a shootout in a final is madness. Also happened to Ronaldo years ago for Portugal v Spain. #AFCON2021 #SENEGY

Trey @UTDTrey Everytime Salah wants to take the last pen to steal all the glory, take that and cry mf Everytime Salah wants to take the last pen to steal all the glory, take that and cry mf

HAJ 🇮🇶 @h4jj_ Just know Salah ain’t passing to Mane for the remainder of the season Just know Salah ain’t passing to Mane for the remainder of the season

Lauren @lfclauren Liverpool getting an angry Salah and a confident Mane. It’s over for you lot Liverpool getting an angry Salah and a confident Mane. It’s over for you lot

IRREPLACEABLE @Laxix6 What I learnt from this AFCON is that Liverpool fans love Salah more than Mane. What I learnt from this AFCON is that Liverpool fans love Salah more than Mane.

⁹  @JesusRoIe Come outside Salah, Riyad Mahrez wants to talk Come outside Salah, Riyad Mahrez wants to talk https://t.co/PswVChAMai

MC @CrewsMat10 Leaders should always shoot the first penalty. If Salah hadn’t waited until 5th the outcome could’ve been completely different... Leaders should always shoot the first penalty. If Salah hadn’t waited until 5th the outcome could’ve been completely different...

ً @utdcynical Sean @SeanDOlfc If your favourite player hasnt won an international tournament, coming for Salah is absolutely hilarious If your favourite player hasnt won an international tournament, coming for Salah is absolutely hilarious Salah can hold dat then twitter.com/seandolfc/stat… Salah can hold dat then twitter.com/seandolfc/stat…

Rafael Hernández @RafaelH117 Salah did the Cristiano special of wanting the fifth penalty for the glory just to not take it and have his country lose. Salah did the Cristiano special of wanting the fifth penalty for the glory just to not take it and have his country lose.

Ciaran @speltcia Mane with Salah later Mane with Salah later https://t.co/pHIElwqfxN

C @carys26_ Aboubakar has enjoyed himself today, coming with this energy for Salah Aboubakar has enjoyed himself today, coming with this energy for Salah https://t.co/pi8ZUoHTyh

SonnyballTHFC @WimDaapTHFC Poor lad had the game of his life but salah ghosted Poor lad had the game of his life but salah ghosted https://t.co/B6fYXpSTCt

Juliet Bawuah @julietbawuah



#AFCONwithJuliet Salah went over to complain and here Referee Victor Gomes offering Mo Salah the whistle and the cards to continue the match. Salah went over to complain and here Referee Victor Gomes offering Mo Salah the whistle and the cards to continue the match. 😁#AFCONwithJuliet https://t.co/jNhxVTPPqC

Kaylene @Lfcqueen21 Current situation for Liverpool fans:



Gutted for Happy for Mane

Mo Salah Current situation for Liverpool fans:Gutted for Happy for Mane Mo Salah https://t.co/6oF9qlcRRD

Santhosh Kumar Raju @bruhthosh Mohamed Salah vs Senegal | Skills and Highlights | HD | Better than Hazard? Mohamed Salah vs Senegal | Skills and Highlights | HD | Better than Hazard? https://t.co/mhUq4MnBAN

lfcwebo @SamWebo Why do rival fans hate Salah so much lol, what did he do Why do rival fans hate Salah so much lol, what did he do😭

ً @_Riddxck it’s too funny The insecurity from other fans towards Salahit’s too funny The insecurity from other fans towards Salah 😭 it’s too funny

Laurie @LFCLaurie The only reason Salah is getting slandered to this extent is because rival fans are insecure over how good he is.



It's as simple as that. The only reason Salah is getting slandered to this extent is because rival fans are insecure over how good he is.It's as simple as that.

It is worth mentioning that a similar situation arose during the semi-finals of Euro 2012 between Portugal and Spain. Cristiano Ronaldo was due to take the fifth penalty for Portugal on that occasion. However, the shootout did not reach the final kick following misses from Joao Moutinho and Bruno Alves.

Sadio Mane, meanwhile, ended up being adjudged the best player of the tournament. The Senegalese forward scored three goals and provided two assists in the entire tournament.

The African duo will now return to Liverpool as the Reds embark on a busy second half of the season. They take on Inter Milan in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League before facing Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

Mohamed Salah's return will be a massive boost for Liverpool

Mohamed Salah's return will be a massive boost for Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool look to catch Manchester City in the Premier League race. The Reds are currently nine points behind the defending champions but have a game in hand.

The Egyptian forward has been a talisman for Liverpool this season, having scored 23 goals in 26 appearances across all competitions.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



He might have won it for Senegal, but Sadio Mane made sure to console his Liverpool teammate after winning the Africa Cup of Nations 🥺 Mane x SalahHe might have won it for Senegal, but Sadio Mane made sure to console his Liverpool teammate after winning the Africa Cup of Nations 🥺 Mane x Salah ❤️ He might have won it for Senegal, but Sadio Mane made sure to console his Liverpool teammate after winning the Africa Cup of Nations 🥺 https://t.co/Usa94tVUIj

However, it is worth mentioning that both Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah have only got 18 months remaining on their respective contracts at Anfield. There have so far been no reports on an agreed deal between the club and the players.

