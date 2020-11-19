Akhmat Grozny vs Zenit prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2020-21

The Russian Premier League is heading into its 15th week, which includes an intriguing clash between defending champions Zenit St. Petersburg and Akhmat Grozny.

Zenit come into this game on the back of an impressive 3-1 victory over Krasnodar. It was only their second win in five matches across all competitions, having suffered a shock defeat to Rubin Kazan on matchday 13.

Akhmat Grozny are seventh in the table with 23 points from 14 games. They are currently on a three-game winning streak, which has brought them up from the relegation zone.

Zenit will again look to their talisman forward Artem Dzyuba to score the goals. Their back four has enjoyed good performances this season, conceding only 10 goals in 14 games.

Akhmat Grozny vs Zenit Head to Head

Grozny remain one of the few domestic clubs who have enjoyed good results against Zenit in the past.

In their last 29 matches across various competitions, Zenit have secured the win in 13, with nine matches going Grozny's way. Three out of their last five matches have ended in a draw, with Grozny securing clean sheets in two of those.

Zenit St. Petersburg form: W-D-W-L-L

Akhmat Grozny form: W-W-W-L-L

Akhmat Grozny vs Zenit St Petersburg Team News

Zenit St Petersburg

Zenit will enjoy the fact that their entire first team has recovered from back-to-back games against Borussia Dortmund and Krasnodar. They did not have any Champions League football in midweek and many of the players have been able to rest during the international break.

Dzyuba would again be the key for Zenit

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Akhmat Grozny

Andrei Semenov has served his two-match suspension and will be back in contention for Grozny. Bernard Berisha picked up a niggle in the last game against FC UFA but is expected to play the match against Zenit St. Petersburg.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Akhmat Grozny vs Zenit St. Petersburg Predicted XI

Akhmat Grozny XI (4-4-2): V.Gudiyev (GK), M.Nenakhov, W.Angel, Z.Nizik, M.Bogosavac, A.Shevls, A.Polyarus, A.Timofeyev, B.Berisha, V.Ilyan, G.Melkadze.

Zenit St Petersburg XI(4-3-3): M.Kerzakhov (GK), V.Karaveyev, D.Lovren, Y.Rakitsky, D.Santos, W.Barrios, M.Ozdoyev, Wendel, D.Karzayev, A. Dzyuba, A.Mostovoy.

Akhmat Grozny vs Zenit St. Petersburg Prediction

Zenit will be the favorites going into this game but they cannot underestimate their opponents. Zenit will have to deal with Grozny's wide men, Berisha and Timofeyev, as they are adept at serving attacking players with quality crosses. Zenit will hope that their world-class center-backs Dejan Lovren and Yaroslav Rakitskiy continue their good form.

Akhmat Grozny will have a hard time maintaining their recent run of wins away to Zenit. We expect their backline to struggle with the pace and aerial ability of Zenit's target man, Artem Dzyuba. The away side should emerge with a narrow victory in this game.

Prediction: Akhmat Grozny 1-2 Zenit