Al-Adalah vs Al-Hilal Prediction and Betting Tips | September 22nd 2025

Al-Adalah will host Al-Hilal at the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sport City on Monday in the round of 32 of the 2025-26 Saudi Arabian King's Cup campaign. Both sides will go into this game looking to kick off their domestic cup season in style and advance to the next round.

Al-Adalah are off to a poor start to the new season, having drawn one and lost the other of their opening two games in the Saudi 1st Division and will be up against even tougher opposition in the cup. The hosts were eliminated by Al-Ettifaq at this stage of the cup last season, but will be hoping to cause an upset by getting an unlikely result against one of the tournament's favorites

Al-Hilal, on the other hand, were eliminated from the cup in the quarterfinals of last season's edition by the eventual winners Al-Ittihad and will be keen to go a lot further this season. The visitors are yet to lose a game since the FIFA Club World Cup in July and will be confident to continue their solid form when they go up against a lower division side on Monday.

Al-Adalah vs Al-Hilal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have only met on four previous occasions going into Monday's game. Al-Adalah won one of those meetings while Al-Hilal have won the remaining three.

The hosts’ have failed to score in three of the last four games between the sides.

The visitors have scored an impressive 13 goals against Al-Adalah in their previous meetings.

Al-Hilal have the joint-third best offensive record in the Saudi Pro League with seven goals scored after the opening three games.

Al-Adalah have never won the King's Cup, while Al-Hilal have won it on 11 previous occasions, most recently in the 2023-24 season.

Al-Adalah vs Al-Hilal Prediction

Al-Adalah are underdogs and will need something really special to advance to the next round due to the gulf in class and quality between the sides.

The Blue Waves are overwhelming favorites heading into the midweek clash and will only need to avoid complacency to get the win.

Prediction: Al-Adalah 1-3 Al-Hilal

Al-Adalah vs Al-Hilal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Hilal to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last seven games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in four of the visitors' last five games)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More