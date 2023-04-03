Al Adalah vs Al Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th April 2023

The Saudi Pro League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Al Adalah play host to Cristiano Ronaldo and Rudi Garcia's impressive Al Nassr side in an important clash at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium on Tuesday.

Al Adalah vs Al Nassr Preview

Al Adalah are currently in 15th place in the Saudi Pro League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by Al Feiha in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Al Nassr, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side edged Abha to a crucial 2-1 victory last month and will need to be at their best to keep pace with Al Ittihad at the top of the Saudi Pro League table.

Al Adalah vs Al Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Nassr have a slight edge over Al Adalah as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won three out of the five matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Al Adalah's two victories.

After their defeat at the hands of Al Ittihad last month, Al Nassr have responded with a victory apiece in the Saudi Pro League and the King Cup of Champions and have scored an impressive five goals in the process.

Al Adalah have won only two of their last nine matches in the Saudi Pro League and have conceded a total of 18 goals this period, keeping only one clean sheet.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored an impressive nine goals in his 10 appearances for Al Nassr so far - only Anderson Talisca has been more prolific for the club this season.

Al Adalah vs Al Nassr Prediction

Al Nassr have an impressive squad in their ranks but are currently one point behind Al Ittihad in the title race. Cristiano Ronaldo has stepped up for the team this year and will look to prove his mettle in this fixture.

Al Adalah can pack a punch on their day but have several issues to address ahead of this match. Al Nassr are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Al Adalah 1-3 Al Nassr

Al Adalah vs Al Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Nassr

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Al Nassr to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cristiano Ronaldo to score - Yes

