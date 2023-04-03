Al Adalah vs Al Nassr: Where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Pro League match in India, USA and UK

The Saudi Pro League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Cristiano Ronaldo and Rudi Garcia's Al Nassr lock horns with a struggling Al Adalah outfit in an important clash at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium on Tuesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Al Adalah vs Al Nassr Preview

Al Nassr are currently in second place in the Saudi Pro League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side edged Abha to a crucial 2-1 victory last month and will need to be at its best to keep up with Al Ittihad in the title race.

Al Adalah are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by Al Feiha in their previous game and cannot afford another poor result this week.

Al Adalah vs Al Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Nassr have a slight edge over Al Adalah as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won three out of the five matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Al Adalah's two victories.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored an impressive nine goals in his 10 appearances for Al Nassr so far - only Anderson Talisca has been more prolific for the club this season.

Al Nassr have won four of their last five matches in the Saudi Pro League, with their only defeat during this period coming at the hands of Al Ittihad last month.

After their defeat at the hands of Al Ittihad last month, Al Nassr have responded with a victory apiece in the Saudi Pro League and the King Cup of Champions and have scored an impressive five goals in the process.

Al Adalah have won only two of their last nine matches in the Saudi Pro League and have conceded a total of 18 goals this period, keeping only one clean sheet.

At what time does the match between Al Adalah and Al Nassr kick off?

India: 4th April 2023, at 12:30 AM

USA: 4th April 2023, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 4th April 2023, at 8 PM

How to watch live streaming of Al Adalah vs Al Nassr?

India: SonyLIV, Shahid-MBC

USA: ESPN+, Shahid-MBC

UK: Shahid-MBC

