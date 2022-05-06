Al Ahli Tripoli vs Orlando Pirates prediction, preview, team news and more | CAF Confederation Cup 2021-22

Al Ahli Tripoli await Orlando Pirates at the Benina Martyrs Stadium in Benghazi for the CAF Confederation Cup semi-final first leg on Sunday.

Both teams finished atop their respective groups with 13 points each to earn qualification to the knockout stage. The Libyan representatives are reaching the semifinals of the competition for the first time, following five appearances prior to the current edition.

Back home in the Libyan Premier League, The Leader, as they are fondly called, are not faring too badly. They sit fourth in the overall standings with 24 points. Their journey to the top four has been a fairytale, but many believe it will not yet end.

Orlando Pirates are veterans of continental competitions. They finished as runners-up in the 2015 CAF Confederation Cup and even annexed the title of the superior version – the CAF Champions League – in 1995, followed by a CAF Super Cup triumph a year later.

The Bucs have not been brilliant on the home front in recent times, although they are still producing a decent PSL season domestically in fifth spot. Like Al Ahli Tripoli, Orlando Pirates lost only one match in the group stage but had a superior goal difference of +10 as opposed to +5 for Ahli.

The South Africans are more experienced in the competition but they will need to produce a quality performance to stop the Libyans' momentum at this level.

Al Ahli Tripoli vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head

The two teams are yet to play each other domestically. They have no previous head-to-head statistics. Many pundits believe Orlando Pirates have every chance of sailing through to the finals after they booked a date with Al Ahli Tripoli in the semis. However, we need not forget that in the group stage, the Libyan side overcame challenges from dreaded teams such as CS Sfaxien of Tunisia and Egypt’s Pyramids before defeating Zambian giants Zanaco home and away.

Al Ahli Tripoli form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-D-W.

Orlando Pirates form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-D.

Al Ahli Tripoli vs Orlando Pirates Team News

Al Ahli Tripoli

No injuries have been reported by the North African club.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Orlando Pirates

Left-back Paseka Mako has been sidelined for a few weeks with a nasal fracture. Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi says the defender has been ruled out of the upcoming clash.

Injury: Paseka Mako.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Al Ahli Tripoli vs Orlando Pirates Predicted Xls

Al Ahli Tripoli (4-2-3-1): Muhammad Nashnoush (GK), Mohammed Mounir, Ahmed El Trbi, Wissam Bousnina, Muayid Jaddour, A. Ayed, Bader Ahmed, Mohamed Al Tarhoni, M. El Fakih, Mohamed Al Tubal, Saleh Al Taher

Orlando Pirates (4-4-2): Richard Ofori (GK), Bandile Shandu, Happy Jele, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Innocent Maela, Goodman Mosele, Thabang Monare, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Deon Hotto, Kwame Peprah, Kabelo Dlamin

Al Ahli Tripoli vs Orlando Pirates Prediction

Orlando Pirates have another advantage over Al Ahli Tripoli as they will host the return leg. The Libyans won only one match on the road and drew another in the group stage. Claiming a comfortable lead over the visitors on Sunday seems the best option, but it will be easier said than done.

Orlando Pirates will look to walk away with something they can build on in the return leg at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, and we expect the South Africans to leave Libya with a draw.

Prediction: Al Ahli Tripoli 1-1 Orlando Pirates

Edited by Peter P