Al-Ahli vs Abha Prediction and Betting Tips | October 31, 2023 

Al-Ahli host Abha at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on Tuesday (October 31) in the Round of 16 of the King Cup of Champions.

The Royals are coming off a 3-1 loss to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League on Friday, their first top-flight defeat in four games.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Aleksandar Mitrovic put Al-Hilal 2-0 up before half-time before Allan Saint-Maximin pulled one back early into the second half.

In the closing stages, an own goal from Roger Ibanez restored Al-Hilal's two-goal lead as Matthias Jaissle's side suffered their third defeat of the season.

Al-Ahli overcame Al-Ain in the last round of the cup. A brace from Feras Albrikan coupled with a strike from Sumayhan Al-Nabit put them 3-0 up in the first half, but a late double from Ailton Soares was too little too late.

Abha, meanwhile, have struggled this season, winning just thrice in 11 games, including a 2-1 win over Al-Shabab in their most recent clash.

With 10 points, Zaeem Al-Janoub are languishing in 15th in the league table, with only Al-Akhdoud, Al-Hazm and Al-Raed accruing fewer points.

In the last round of the cup, Abha beat Hajer Club 1-0 at home, with Ahmed Abdu Jaber scoring in the 93rd minute.

Al-Ahli vs Abha Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 12 clashes between the two sides, with Al-Ahli winning six and losing twice.

Abha's two wins over Al-Ahli have come in their last five games: 2-1 in September 2020 and 2-0 in November 2021.

Al-Ahli are winless in three games with Abha.

The two teams meet for the first time since May 2022 when they drew 1-1 in the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Ahli's Allen Saint-Maximin is looking to score in his third straight game across competitions.

Al-Ahli vs Abha Prediction

Al-Ahli have struggled in the fixture recently, but this is a different side now.

With a few marquee signings like Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez and Franck Kessie, the Royals are much stronger on paper and should see off their struggling visitors.

Prediction: Al-Ahli 2-1 Abha

Al-Ahli vs Abha Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Ahli

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes