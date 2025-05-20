Al-Ahli vs Al-Ettifaq Prediction and Betting Tips | May 22nd 2025

Al-Ahli will host Al-Ettifaq at the Alinma Stadium on Thursday in the penultimate round of the 2024-25 Saudi Professional League campaign. The home side are in fine form and will be looking to close out their season on a high after confirming a spot in next season's AFC Champions League Elite earlier in the month.

Ad

They picked up a comfortable 4-1 home victory over Al-Kholood in their last match featuring goals from four different players including team top scorer Ivan Toney who netted a late penalty to take his league tally for the season to 21 and place him just two shy of Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo in the race for the Golden Boot.

Al-Ettifaq, meanwhile, have had mixed results this season and have nothing left to play for. They were held to a goalless draw by Damac in their game on Saturday and had good chances to get on the scoresheet in either half but failed to convert.

Ad

Trending

The visitors sit seventh in the league table, just two places (but 20 points) behind their midweek opponents and will have their work cut out this Thursday.

Al-Ahli vs Al-Ettifaq Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 52 meetings between the two teams. Al-Ahli have won 27 of those games while Al-Ettifaq have won 12, with their other 13 matchups ending level.

The hosts are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture.

The visitors have conceded 43 goals in the Saudi Arabian top flight this season, the second-highest of any team in the top half of the pile.

Al-Ahli have conceded 33 goals in the Saudi Pro League this term. Only Al-Qadsiah (28) have shipped fewer.

Ad

Al-Ahli vs Al-Ettifaq Prediction

The Royals have won all but one of their last nine games across all competitions and will head into the midweek clash on a high. They have lost just once at the Alinma Stadium all year and will be targeting maximum points in their final home game of the season.

Al-Ettifaq are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just two of their last 10 games. They have struggled for results on the road of late and could lose here.

Ad

Prediction: Al-Ahli 2-1 Al-Ettifaq

Al-Ahli vs Al-Ettifaq Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Ahli to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the last 10 matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of the hosts' last four league outings)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More