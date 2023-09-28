Al Ahli vs Al Ettifaq Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30th 2023

Al Ahli will welcome Al Ettifaq to the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday.

The hosts have struggled recently, suffering two defeats in their last three league outings. In their previous league outing, they suffered a 4-3 away loss at Al Nassr last Friday. Franck Kessié, Riyad Mahrez, and Feras Albrikan scored in that match but their efforts fell short as Cristiano Ronaldo and Talisca bagged braces.

Ahli returned to winning ways in the King Cup round of 32 on Tuesday as Feras Albrikan's brace and Sumayhan Al-Nabit's first-half strike helped them defeat Al Ain in their away game.

The visitors recorded their third win in a row in the league last week, defeating Al Ta'ee 4-3 at home thanks to braces from Georginio Wijnaldum and Moussa Dembélé.

They continued their winning run in the King Cup on Sunday, defeating Jeddah 4-0 at home.

Al Ahli vs Al Ettifaq Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 47 times in all competitions thus far. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 25 wins to their name. The visitors have 11 wins and 11 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the 2021-22 league campaign, with both teams recording home wins and keeping clean sheets in the wins as well.

Al Ahli have won six of their last seven home meetings against Al Ettifaq, scoring at least four goals in four of the last five games in that period as well.

The visitors have won four games in a row, scoring 14 goals while conceding five times.

Ahli have a 100% record at home in the Saudi Pro League this season, keeping two clean sheets.

Al Ahli vs Al Ettifaq Prediction

Al-Raqi have a 100% record at home in the league and have also won six of their last seven home meetings against the visitors. They have suffered two defeats in their last three league outings, conceding 10 goals while scoring eight in these games.

The Knights of Ad-Dahna have a 100% record in September and will look to sign off for the month with another win. They have won two of their last three away games in the league this season, scoring five goals while conceding three times.

Steven Gerrard has suffered just one defeat in competitive games since taking over at the club. Considering the current form of the two teams, we expect the visitors to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Al Ahli 2-3 Al Ettifaq

Al Ahli vs Al Ettifaq Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Ettifaq to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Moussa Dembélé to score or assist any time - Yes