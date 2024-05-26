Al-Ahli vs Al-Fayha prediction, preview, team news and more | Saudi Pro League 2023-24 

Al-Ahli host Al-Fayha at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on Monday (May 27) in the Saudi Pro League as both sides look to end the campaign on a high.

With 62 points from 33 games, Al-Ahli are third in the league and unbeaten in three games. Back-to-back wins over Al-Shabab and Abha were followed by a goalless stalemate to Al-Raed.

Overall, though, it has been a great campaign for the Royals on their return to Saudi Pro League after two years. They made a few marquee signings over the summer,like Roberto Firmino, Eduard Mendy, Franck Kessie and Riyad Mahrez, which boosted the squad.

Head coach Matthias Jaissle also deserves credit for instilling a high-octane attacking style of game into his side. Al-Ahli struck 66 times from 33 games, more than any side in the division except the top-two, Al-Hilal (99) and Al-Nassr (96).

Meanwhile, Al-Fayha are down in eighth position in the Saudi top-flight, having won 11 times and accrued 44 points going into the final matchday of the campaign. After back-to-back wins over Al-Tai and Al-Ettifaq, the Orange have drawn thrice in a row.

Al-Ahli vs Al-Fayha Head-to-Head

There have been 11 clashes between the two sides, with Al-Ahli winning six times and losing once. That defeat came on September 2021, when the Orange sealed a 2-0 victory at home in the league. In their earlier league clash this season, Al-Ahli crushed Al-Fayha 4-0 on the road.

Al-Ahli Form Guide In Saudi Pro League: D-W-W-L-W

Al-Fayha Form Guide in Saudi Pro League: D-D-D-W-W

Al-Ahli vs Al-Fayha Team News

Al-Ahli

The hosts have a clean bill of health at the moment with all key players available for the clash.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Al-Fayha

Mohammed Majrashi and Malek Al-Abdulmenem are out with cruciate ligament injuries, while Henry Onyekuru, Saud Zidan and Anthony Nwakaeme are unavailable too. Mohammed Al Baqawi is suspended.

Injured: Mohammed Majrashi, Malek Al-Abdulmenem, Henry Onyekuru, Saud Zidan, Anthony Nwakaeme

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Mohammed Al Baqawi

Al-Ahli vs Al-Fayha Predicted XIs

Al-Ahli XI (4-2-3-1): Eduard Mendy; Roger Ibanez, Merih Demiral, Abdulbasit Hindi, Saad Yaslam; Franck Kessie, Ziyad Al-Johani; Sumayhan Al-Nabit, Roberto Firmino, Fahad Al-Rashidi; Firas Al-Buraikan

Al-Fayha XI (4-3-3): Vladimir Stojkovic; Mukhair Al Rashidi, Sami Al Khaibari, Hussein Al Shuwaish, Khalid Kaabi; Abdulrahman Al Safri, Ricardo Ryller, Nawaf Al-Harthi; Sultan Mandash, Fashion Sakala, Ghislain Konan

Al-Ahli vs Al-Fayha Prediction

Al-Ahli are the stronger side on paper, especially in attack, and could see off Al-Fayha, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Al-Ahli 2-1 Al-Fayha