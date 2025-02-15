Al-Ahli vs Al-Gharafa Prediction and Betting Tips | February 17th 2025

Al-Ahli will host Al-Gharafa at the King Abdullah Sports City on Monday in the final round of the 2024-25 AFC Champions League Elite league stage campaign. The home side have performed well on the continental stage this season and will be looking to clinch top spot on Monday with round-of-16 qualification now in the bag.

They picked up a 3-1 comeback win over Al-Sadd last time out in the tournament, falling behind in the opening minute of the contest before goals from Roberto Firmino, Roger Ibanez and Riyad Mahrez saw Al-Malaki secure all three points.

Al-Gharafa have enjoyed a bright start to the year but have a tough test next week in their push for the knockout stages. They picked up a much needed 1-0 victory over Uzbek side Pakhtakor in the previous round, with Ferjani Sassi scoring the sole goal of the contest late in the first half.

The visitors, who sit seventh in the Western Region, require a win in Saudi Arabia on Monday to guarantee a spot in the knockout stages, although a draw or even defeat could suffice provided results elsewhere go in their favor.

Al-Ahli vs Al-Gharafa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven meetings between Al-Ahli and Al-Gharafa. Both sides have won two games apiece while their other three matchups have ended in draws.

The two teams last faced off in a friendly clash last July which Al-Malaki won 1-0.

The visitors are without a win in their last five games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2010.

Al-Ahli have the joint-third best offensive and defensive records in the continental showpiece this season with 17 goals scored and six conceded.

Al-Ahli vs Al-Gharafa Prediction

The Royals' latest result ended a five-game winning streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have lost just one of their last nine home matches and will head into the midweek clash as clear favorites.

Al-Gharafa have won five of their last six competitive games after winning just one of their previous five. They are, however, winless on the road in the Champions League Elite this season and could lose this one.

Prediction: Al-Ahli 3-1 Al-Gharafa

Al-Ahli vs Al-Gharafa Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Ahli to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last seven matches)

