Al-Ahli vs Al-Gharafa Prediction and Betting Tips | October 20th 2025

Al-Ahli will host Al-Gharafa at the Alinma Stadium on Monday in the third round of their 2025-26 AFC Champions League Elite campaign. The home side had to settle for a point upon returning to action after the international break as they played out a 1-1 draw with Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League and will be targeting maximum points on the continental stage next week.
They opened their Champions League Elite campaign with a 4-2 comeback victory over the Nasaf Qarshi before playing out a 2-2 draw with Al Duhail in their second game and now sit second in the West with four points.
Al-Gharafa, meanwhile, lost 4-3 to Al-Sharjah in their tournament opener last month, heading into the break two goals up before a flat second-half performance saw their opponents come from behind to win. They, however, picked up maximum points in their second game, beating Al-Shorta 2-0 via goals from Joselu and Ferjani Sassi.
The visitors sit sixth in the table with three points and will be looking to leapfrog their midweek opponents with a win on Monday.
Al-Ahli vs Al-Gharafa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been eight meetings between Al-Ahli and Al-Gharafa. The hosts have won three of those games while the visitors have won twice, with their other three contests ending in draws.
- The two teams last faced off in last season's Champions League Elite with the hosts winning the group-stage clash 4-2.
- The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.
- Al-Ahli have had 26 competitive meetings against Qatari opponents. They have won 11 of those games, drawn nine, and lost the other six.
- Al-Ahli are the highest-scoring side in the Champions League Elite this season with six goals in just two matches.
Al-Ahli vs Al-Gharafa Prediction
Al-Malaki have been inconsistent of late, winning just one of their last six games across all competitions. However, they remain clear favorites for the midweek clash and will hope the result on Monday reflects that.
Al Fuhud are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just two of their last seven games across all competitions. They have won just once on the road all season and could lose this one.
Prediction: Al-Ahli 2-1 Al-Gharafa
Al-Ahli vs Al-Gharafa Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Al-Ahli to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)