Al-Ahli vs Al-Gharafa Prediction and Betting Tips | October 20th 2025

Al-Ahli will host Al-Gharafa at the Alinma Stadium on Monday in the third round of their 2025-26 AFC Champions League Elite campaign. The home side had to settle for a point upon returning to action after the international break as they played out a 1-1 draw with Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League and will be targeting maximum points on the continental stage next week.

Ad

They opened their Champions League Elite campaign with a 4-2 comeback victory over the Nasaf Qarshi before playing out a 2-2 draw with Al Duhail in their second game and now sit second in the West with four points.

Al-Gharafa, meanwhile, lost 4-3 to Al-Sharjah in their tournament opener last month, heading into the break two goals up before a flat second-half performance saw their opponents come from behind to win. They, however, picked up maximum points in their second game, beating Al-Shorta 2-0 via goals from Joselu and Ferjani Sassi.

Ad

Trending

The visitors sit sixth in the table with three points and will be looking to leapfrog their midweek opponents with a win on Monday.

Al-Ahli vs Al-Gharafa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight meetings between Al-Ahli and Al-Gharafa. The hosts have won three of those games while the visitors have won twice, with their other three contests ending in draws.

The two teams last faced off in last season's Champions League Elite with the hosts winning the group-stage clash 4-2.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Al-Ahli have had 26 competitive meetings against Qatari opponents. They have won 11 of those games, drawn nine, and lost the other six.

Al-Ahli are the highest-scoring side in the Champions League Elite this season with six goals in just two matches.

Ad

Al-Ahli vs Al-Gharafa Prediction

Al-Malaki have been inconsistent of late, winning just one of their last six games across all competitions. However, they remain clear favorites for the midweek clash and will hope the result on Monday reflects that.

Al Fuhud are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just two of their last seven games across all competitions. They have won just once on the road all season and could lose this one.

Ad

Prediction: Al-Ahli 2-1 Al-Gharafa

Al-Ahli vs Al-Gharafa Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Ahli to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More